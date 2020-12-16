WFP Receives Nobel Peace Prize Award from Nobel Committee

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, 10 December, presented the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Award to the World Food Programme (WFP) at a special ceremony in Oslo, Norway. WFP’s Executive Director, H.E. David Beasley, received the Award on behalf of the global WFP family during a virtual ceremony because of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release from the organization’s office in Liberia, the in-person presentation event will be held early 2021 if the pandemic slows down.

It can be recalled that in October, the United Nations organization received the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its fight against hunger among the world poorest and most vulnerable populations.

In his acceptance speech, WFP’s Executive Director, David Beasley, expressed gratitude to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for the recognition and “For acknowledging our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilization of nations, to prevent mass migration, to end conflict and… to create stability and peace.”

He also saluted the nearly 20,000 WFP staff worldwide for their tireless efforts in saving lives and changing lives as well as the donor community, NGOs, sister UN agencies, and governments for their enduring partnerships.

Meanwhile, WFP Liberia’s Country Director, Ms. Karla Hershey, has reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to standing by the Government and people of Liberia in meeting the country’s development and food security needs. “As a trusted and committed partner of this country, WFP will continue to collaborate with the government, people and friends of Liberia including its development partners, as the nation walks the path towards sustainable development in which no one is left behind,” said Hershey.

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme is in recognition of the important link between conflict and hunger and the critical role that food assistance plays in supporting the first step towards peace and stability.