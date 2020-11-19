WFP Moves Huge Quantities of COVID-19 Food to Southeast

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Liberia over the weekend began transporting huge quantities of food commodities to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County in preparation for distribution of the COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) in the southeast, a press release from WFP has disclosed.

With relative improvement in road conditions due to the emerging dry season, WFP dispatched a convoy of 8 large logistical trucks conveying 421 metric tons of food commodities. The huge consignment is the first batch of 5,282 metric tons of food items intended for distribution in 5 southeastern counties including Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru, and Sinoe, the release stated.

“We have encountered a lot of obstacles due to a bad, almost impassable road situation. However, we are now in Toe Town and hope to touch ground in Zwedru, God-willing”, WFP’s Logistics Assistant, Lysander Martin said via mobile phone from Toe Town, Grand Gedeh, early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, according to the release, WFP’s Logistics Associate, John Clarke, has confirmed that more food truck convoy will shortly depart the Free Port of Monrovia for the southeast through Zwedru to augment initial arrivals.

“WFP is scaling up food delivery to the counties, now that the roads are becoming pliable. Additionally, we are close to identifying a sea transport option to convey more commodities via the ports of Greenville and Harper,” Clark said, affirming his organization’s commitment.

The release further said that WFP, together with the Steering Committee and all partners involved, is working tirelessly to ensure that food reaches those most in need across Liberia in the coming months.

Food distributions are currently ongoing in Todee district, Montserrado County, targeting over 19,600 households in 36 communities in 8 clans, and distributions will begin shortly in Margibi and Nimba Counties, the release concluded.