WFP Donates Vehicles, Agro-machines, Computers to GoL Today

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Liberia will today, January 30, 2020 donate a consignment of assorted agro-machines, vehicles, desktop computers, generators, and motorized water pumps among other assets – worth nearly US$155,000 to the Government of Liberia (GoL) as part of WFP’s country capacity strengthening support.

The donation of the equipment and vehicles is in furtherance of WFP’s strategic assistance to the Government and people of Liberia in reaching farming populations through food production and nutrition assistance, building community resilience, and enhancing the capacity of the local farmers to manage their nutritious food needs.

Under a new arrangement with the Government of Liberia, the WFP-donated agro equipment will be placed and managed from decentralized locations for farmers to easily access using a pool approach, under the joint supervision of the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Agriculture for all parties involved to play designated roles for maintenance that would yield sustainability.

The equipment include one hard-top jeep and one double cabin pickup, 10 motorized water pumps, nine power tillers, one rice dryer, and 17 rice threshers. Others are six 5KVA generators, six desktop computers as well as 30 water discharge hoses and 15 floater wheel tires.

Aaron Sleh, WFP’s Head of Support Services Unit and Officer-in-Charge said that the donation is in line with WFP’s country strategic plan that requires our Program to help strengthen capacities of national and sub-national institutions of government.

He reiterated WFP’s full readiness to continue serving as a reliable partner of choice to the government in strengthening food systems and empowering people and communities towards their food security and nutrition needs, through WFP’s livelihood assets and market programs, which support vulnerable communities to develop key community farm assets, thus promoting resilient agricultural practices for staple food production along the value chain.

