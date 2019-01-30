West Point Annual My Pekin Tournament Saturday

The best kids’ soccer jamboree

What organizers and sponsors are describing as the best kids’ soccer jamboree ever to take place in West Point Township will come to pass at a one-day tournament on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

According to Mr. Josiah Toe, coordinator of the program, the tournament will involve twelve boys’ teams. He said six teams will comprise boys from ages 6-7 and the second six will also comprise of boys from ages 8-9.

“Though it will be an all boys affair,” he said. “We will include some girls to play alongside the boys.”

He said the tournament has five sponsors, including DonamiSports, YMCA, Vision Collaborators, Confidence Church, and The Last Well.

“The theme of the tournament is ‘Da Our Time Now’,” Mr. Toe said in a telephone conversation yesterday.

In telephone conversation on Tuesday, Jan. 29 with DonamiSports’ chief executive officer and president, Mr. Doc Lawson, he said the idea to host a big tournament for kids is because in most cases whenever there is a tournament, it is restricted to children under 15 and the little ones are left out.

Hence he thought it wise that a major tournament of that could be organized for the kids to have fun with each other. “They will have a sense of what competition is all about, because at the end of the day every player will receive a medal,” he said.

According to Doc Lawson, national team coach Thomas Kojo, along with the Liberia Football Association technical director Henry Brown, will be in attendance at the tournament in West Point.

“Nobody pays attention to these kids, and at times they are forgotten and therefore we thought it would be a great thing to do to provide a form of entertainment for them to play sports,” he said.

DnamiSports is an organization that organizes and sponsors grassroots football in slum communities in the country. It is the organizer of the Cities Challenge Cup for Under 12 and Under 14, and is played for the winners to travel to the next community out of Monrovia in order to engage their counterparts and continue the tournament.

The organization has brought thousands of jerseys, boots, and T-shirts, including medals and trophies to organize its games in Liberia.

On the forthcoming West Point Annual My Pekin Tournament, Doc Lawson and his group have brought up a new initiative that could be duplicated in different communities in the future.

But for now, according to Mr. Toe, the first edition will be held in West Point and there will be a parade from 9am-10am to the venue of the tournament.

“There will be a small indoor program before the beginning of the games,” Toe said. With football being a major pastime, Saturday, February 2, tournament is another way that those who are passionate about kids can explore or make available some of their resources to make one of the most vulnerable groups, kids, happy for at least twenty four hours.