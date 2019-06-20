West African First Ladies Here for Clar Weah’s “She’s You” Launch

A high-powered international delegation, including Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo and Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Jabbie Bio, have arrived in Liberia to attend the launch of First Lady Clar Marie Weah’s flagship program, the “She’s You Movement”, a release has said.

According to the release, Mrs. Weah national advocacy campaign is aimed at promoting women empowerment, and ending all forms of violence perpetrated against women, girls, and children.

Today’s program, which will be launched by President George Weah, is expected to bring together, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the First Ladies of Niger, and Ivory Coast, along with thousands of citizens, especially women and girls from all walks of life.

The She’s You Movement, which is the first in the country, has also attracted SHEROES’ delegation, including Maxime Menson, Co-founder and president of SHEROES Foundation International, and the president of Nigeria’s Charter, Madam Dame Maureen Tamuno.

Also gracing today’s event is Madam Mame–Yaa K. Bosomtwi, executive secretary of Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

“This initiative comes in response to the increasingly alarming wave of gender-based violence across Liberia, and the need to promote the protection and empowerment of women,” the release said.

Mrs. Weah has condemned the wave of sexual and gender-based violence in the country, and is now raising her voice through the “She’s You” program to advocate for an end to such acts.

The name of the program, “She’s You” comes from the backdrop of Mrs. Weah’s experience as a survivor of rape and sexual abuse, while growing up as a child.

“With that experience, she feels the pains and trauma they experience, understands their plights, and is now standing up for them,” the release said.

Madam Dame Maureen Tamuno, president of SHEROES, Nigeria Charter, told newsmen at the Roberts International Airport on Tuesday, June 18 that she has come to support Mrs. Weah in the fight against gender-based violence.

“We recognized that when our first ladies are committed to taking care of the necessary needs in their respective countries; we are there to support them and also offer them the technical help that they need by coordinating with United Nations and other development agencies, as well as the private sector,” Madam Tamuno said.

The program focuses ending gender-based violence; ending child marriage; reducing maternal and newborn mortality; HIV/AIDS Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission; Women Empowerment, and addressing infertility — breaking the stigma.”

The program is scheduled for Today, June 20, 2019, beginning with a parade at 8:00 a.m. from Ducor, Snapper Hill, Broad Street, to the Centennial Memorial Pavilion where the program will be held.