‘We’re Here to Help Liberia Grow’

Amid tough economic times for Liberia, two American philanthropists, Jeff Rendar and David Wilkerson, said they are in the country to support the country’s growth at all fronts.

The two Americans told journalists shortly after they arrived at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) over the weekend that their visit to the country is to conclude assessment on all sectors, including education, health, agriculture and activities of some of the faith-based teaching institutions. They therefore promised to invest in all sectors that they can prioritized for the growth and development of the country.

“We care about the welfare of humanity, therefore, we are here to share with Liberians and other residents our financial resources through education, business, as well as some of the churches,” Jeff Rendar said.

Rendar said there is no need for anyone to suffer in the midst of ‘abundant wealth and natural resources.’

“We have been here in recent months surveying this country to establish its rich resources to the extent that we discovered a fertile land. So there is abundant rainfall and adequate sunshine helping the great people of Liberia. All they need now is serious support to support their God-given talent. This is why we are here to work with the government and all other stakeholders to get things working,” he said.

Jeff and his colleague said they are in the country to share their love for Christ, noting, “Christ was not selfish, but showed an interest in the amazing wealth of this world; He gave riches full of divine blessings. Therefore, we should emulate Him in such a way.”

“He said, ‘If you love me, you should obey my commands.’ One of the commandments is to care for others not only in words but by good deeds,” Jeff quoted Christ as telling his faithful disciples.

In support of his colleague’s message, David Wilkerson said the whole world is God’s world, and His children are wealthy. “This is why we are here to help towards the growth of the country. With the cooperation of the great people of this country, and the government in particular, thousands of other people will be uplifted through the preaching of our message,” he said.

Eric Roberts, country director for The Way Center (TWC), expressed gratitude to God for the connection He made between Him and the American philanthropists.

Being filled with what they saw and heard shortly after they arrived, was enough to encourage them to say, “We are here to help with the country’s development programs, but in collaboration with our partners.”

“Today, members of the delegation will hold a press conference with church leaders at the Bethel Cathedral in Congo Town, to share their thoughts with Liberians and also learn from them the way to develop the country. The conference will center around the role of the church in the country when it comes to helping people find solutions to their challenging economic problems,” Roberts said.

He added that while Jeff and David are in the country, they will travel to Margibi, Bong and Bomi counties to interact with the locals on how to build schools, clinics and provide safe drinking water.

The Americans are in the country to offer “free education” at all levels to afford our nurses, doctors, and agriculturists to improve, work happily for their fellow countrymen and women.

There were over hundred persons from all walks of life, who showed up at Friday’s gathering to receive Jeff and David from New York, U.S.A.