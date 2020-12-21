‘Weah’s Popularity Not Enough to Win 2023 Election’

— Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon warns
Eugene L. Fahngon, Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), has predicted that President George Weah’s second term bid might flop if corrective measures are not taken in the remaining years of his presidency.
In his usual podcast, Fahngon recently said the defeat of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the December 8 Senatorial polls is “disgraceful, worrisome and has the propensity to cost Weah the Presidency come 2023, should difficult times in the country remain the same.”
“If anyone tells you that the popularity of our President and the love the people have for him will get him elected in 2023 if the situation does not change, tell them say Fahngon says you d*mn lie,” he said emphatically.
Fahngon, who is one of the Weah administration’s tough-talking officials, admitted that the country is not proceeding well under the George Weah led administration due to sycophancy on the part of many in whom the President has reposed much trust and confidence to serve.
Although Fahngon did not call names, he promised to expose those individuals, even if it costs him his job.
“They love the President but hate his government to the bone. They are evil and do not mean well for our President and this country. They are immediate friends to him but are pretenders,” he said.
He added: “We were flogged in Cape Mount, Bong, and other Counties where the President even went and campaigned for our candidates. We were annihilated in the Mid-term Senatorial election. Something is wrong but until it is corrected, we may fail in the 2023 elections even more.”
The public has often lashed at Fahngon for making derogatory comments that have the propensity to create division and incite violence among Liberians, especially with regard to the contentious ‘Congo-Native’ politics; an issue for which the US Embassy near Monrovia publicly called him out, resulting in his suspension by President Weah.
“Sometimes the truth lands me in trouble but I don’t care. Once my country benefits, I am happy. I speak without fear. Hate is not a good choice of word for me but I speak with no fear. This is why they wanted to kill me. I was sick for over two weeks and doctors could not discover what was my medical problem. They tried to eliminate me but they were and will always be dead-wrong,” the MICAT Deputy Minister said.
He alleged that some partisans of the CDC want him out of government and they have, on many occasions, recommended to Weah the need to sack him (Fahngon), but he is not afraid and will not die if he loses the job.
“Will I not be a Kindergarten teacher? Can anyone master this microphone like I do? Can I not read the news? Can I not be a talk show host, after the deputy minister post?” he asked rhetorically.
Fahngon also alleged that to quiet him down, there are attempts by some officials in top positions within the ruling administration to seize his podcast gadgets but he has secured the materials beyond their reach.
“I will expose them. They are the evil ones around the President and their mission is to make him unpopular and unappreciated by the nation’s majority suffering people,” he said.
Admitting to “suffering people” now, Minister Fahngon a few months back visited a market in Monrovia and made a public comment that prices of basic commodities were low when there was a public outcry at the time that prices were unbearably high.
After the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial election, Fahngon posted on his Facebook account that the defeat of the CDC at the polls was a first-half football related match, hoping that the second and final half (2021-2023) of the political match would bring in competent substitutes who would produce more and better results.
“The second half will produce a team like never before. Our borrowed players (opposition actors serving in government) will be rested. Our top strikers will stay on. Our midfielders will be dressed in studs instead of ‘gbassay nyinibe’ (rubber sandals) and they will attack on the run and defend on the counter.
“Our defense will take no mess, our substitutes will be happy instead of being sad, and they will encourage their team-mates on. Our supporters and fans will be a part of the game but for our opponents, you will now play to our new system and pattern. And you the spectators will get what you paid for,” he said in his post.
The MICAT Deputy Minister said he was shocked that the ruling CDC terribly lost in the December 8 polls.
“President has led and continues to lead the way in building more and better market facilities, roads and a lot more other great developments, but the same market women and many others voted against his choices for the Senate. That should send a clear message to all of us that all is not well. Our people are not stupid and they deserve better,” Fahngon confessed.
He said CDC should have learned from the losses in 2019 at the Legislative by-elections in Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado Counties.
“Even though Edward Flomo reconciled with CDC upon his win in District #13 in Montserrado, he did not win as our candidate. Our Candidate John Weah was defeated disgracefully. The same happened in Grand Cape Mount County when Victor Watson won and to crown it all, the win of Abraham Darius Dillon as Senator in Montserrado at the 2019 by-election,” Fahngon recalled.
He called on President Weah to come to terms with the “optical reality” and get out of his government those who pretend to be good but deep in their hearts are evil and plotting against the President.
There has been a fair amount of political good-will on the part of the President, such as subsidies for undergraduate education as well as students taking the West African Senior Certificate Exams (WASSCE), across the country. However, such goodwill has been severely stained by the recent series of mysterious deaths of government officials, and the administration’s handling of same. Investigations into the deaths were delayed as police admitted to tampering with crime scene evidence
whose investigations more questioned than accepted not only by families and loved ones of the victims but the general public too.
There are still allegations of money missing with no conclusive and acceptable investigative reports, more that the public’s suspicion sees those at the helm of power involved in the shady deals.
Deputy Fahngon, Greetings,
Since the dust of the December 8, 2020 Election has come and gone, please advise Mr. George Manneh Weah to get off his hands and effective immediately take control of his Government and swiftly implement the foregoing National suggestions and Recommendations on or before January 2, 2021; that is if there is anything good and respectable still left Mr. Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government:
1. ENTER A NOT GUILTY PLEA as it relates to who abducted, tortured and murdered Albert Peters, Gifty Lama, George Fahnboto, Emmanuel Nyesuwa and may I add, Mathew Innis, and remit US$5,000,000 to the children and family members of the Late Albert, Gifty, George, Emmanuel, and Mathew representing clear out-of- court settlement payment for Mr. Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government failure to protect the individual lives of Albert, Gifty, George, Emmanuel, and Mathew consistent with Liberia’s Laws;
2. RRETURN to his socio-political and economic table and immediate terminate the services of Samuel D. Tweah as Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development for publicly and intentionally deceiving and misleading Mr. Manneh Weah and his Government and forthwith subject him to investigation for financial, economic and any other Crimes he might have committed in the name of CDC and Mr. Manneh Weah;
3. PROCEED and immediately discharge Nathaniel F. McGill as Liberia’s Minister of State for Presidential Affairs for knowingly and intentionally misleading and deceiving Mr. Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government by erroneously designating Mr. George Manneh Weah and saying that he, Mr. Manneh Weah, is and has been the BEST President Liberia has ever produced and swiftly subject him to indictment and prosecution for reportedly committing Financial, Economic and other Crimes he might have committed against Liberia and the people of Liberia in the name of CDC and Mr. George Manneh Weah;
4. FORTHWITH proceed and immediately terminate Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Liberia’s Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia for knowingly and intentionally deceiving and misleading Mr. Manneh Weah by publicly coming to the people of Liberia and reading out an Autopsy Report that he knows failed to coherently and unequivocally state the cause and time of death of Albert Peters, Gifty Lama, George Fahnboto, and Emmanuel B. Nyesuwa targeted and murdered under mysterious and unexplained circumstance; Counsellor Dean, knowing fully well that his interpretation and application of our Criminal and Criminal Procedure Laws remains suspect and not narrowly tailored to how and who murdered the Auditors;
5. Effective immediately terminate Bill Tweaway as Managing Director of the National Port Authority for his deceptive and misleading role in clearly not stating the economic downfall of Liberia and residents and swiftly have him surrender and report to the Ministry of Justice for Economic, Financial and other crimes he might have committed against Liberia and residents and in the name of CDC and Mr. Manneh Weah;
6. Swiftly Terminate Mr. J. Aloysius Tarlue, Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia for his ineptitude and incompetence in running the Central Bank of Liberia and have him replaced with a more qualified, capable, competent and skilled Liberian, as well have him investigated by the Ministry of Justice for any economic and financial and other crimes he might have committed against Liberia and its people in the name of Mr. Weah;
7. Forthwith terminate Jefferson F. Koijee as the Lord Mayor of the City Corporation of Monrovia and replace him with a capable and more mature and competent Liberian and have him investigated by the Ministry of Justice to determine his role in separate and countless distinct attacks and street violence in Liberia.
8. Surrender and have Mr. Milton G. Findley, Liberia’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs to report to the Ministry of Justice to state his role in the overt and public sale of Liberia’s diplomatic passports out to known and unknown characters and for subjecting Liberia and its people to national and international security risks;
9. Effective immediately, appoint and set-up a National Assets Recovery Commission (NARC) separate and distinct from the management and control of Liberia’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General to help target and swiftly investigate and independently prosecute all financial and economic crimes in Liberia;
10. Immediately order Liberia’s new Minister of Justice & Attorney General to review and investigate all Audit Reports conducted as to the whereabouts of Liberia’s revenues and resources before and during the Government of Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; particularly as they relate to the crimes of Economic Sabotage, Property Theft, Capital Flight, Money Laundering and what have you with immediate effect.
11. EFFECTIVE immediately, work with the House and Senate to enact into law a National Judicial Conference Commission (NJCC) to monitor, supervise and watch the independent and reliable function of the Courts of Liberia as it relates to establishing and maintaining at all time, a fair, clear, independent and enforceable judgments of the Courts of Liberia; And,
12. PROCEED and swiftly terminate Mr. Thomas Doe Nah, Director General of Liberia’s Revenue Authority (LRA) and forthwith have him report to the Ministry of Justice and answer to any Economic, Financial and any other crimes he might have committed in Liberia and against residents in the name of Mr. Manneh Weah and CDC.
Looking from where I sit, Liberia and the people of Liberia are overburdened and fed-up with Mr. George Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government and his mold of leadership and governance.
WE WHOLEHEARTEDLY, THANK the people of Liberia for holding a peaceful election on Dec 8, 2020.
Finda Bundoo needs to go too. She’s a big part of the problem.
Cllr. Jayweh,
You have congratulated the people of Liberia because of the way in which they conducted themselves during the December 8 elections. I concur with you! But, I will go a step further by saying thanks to the Weah government because law and order was maintained. There were a few disturbing incidents (such as in Gbarpolu), but on the whole, law and order was properly maintained. Democracy is alive and well in Liberia.
Good news, GoL needs gutsy officials to say enough is enough before it gets too late. However, how did we get here?
The results – among other things – of a lackadaisical attitude towards cutting down on bureaucratic waste, widening the tax base for income generation, bringing capacity into the public safety/ security sector to reassure citizens, investors and tourists, and generally taking hungry and angry voters for granted. Not to mention that with the size of annual budget not likely to move from about U.S $500 million, and of which three-fourths go to payroll and recurrent expenditures, 2023 would be a foregone conclusion unless CPP leaders nominate one of the usual suspects.
Good news, GoL needs gusty officials to say enough is enough before it’s too late. Generally taking hungry and angry downtrodden for granted is like playing Russian roulette with live rounds.
Please President Weah, fire this lowlife bitch called Fahngon from our dear CDC government.
Deputy Minister of Eugene L. Fahngon has publicly told the truth. It is left with Mr. George Manneh Weah to keep and not effective January 2, 2021 terminate the following officials of Government highlighted and listed in our 12-count National Suggestions and Recommendations. Certainly, the ball is in Mr. Manneh Weah’s Coat. He may choose to immediately dismiss and replace these officials or blame himself come 2023.
A voice like Mr. Eugene Faghnon’s is critical, but worth listening to, by George Weah.
In Nursing, critical thinkers are those who blend medical-surgical rational to anatomical evaluation of a patient’s diagnosis. Which then can ease in treating and caring for a patient. Without critical thinking, one cannot be a better skill nurse-be it bedside care or practitioner.
It is a fact that there are some in Mr. Weah’s circle who do not like his style of leadership, but are only hanging on for what they are getting while Weah is still the head.
Analytically, Mr. Weah needs more voices like Mr. Eugene Faghnon’s around him if he wish to turn things around.
Mamadu Bah (N/P) Meridian Health.
Brother G. F. Moses,
I sincerely extend my deepest sympathy. Be strong. Look up to the hill from whence comes your help, your strength and your wellbeing.
As the late great Muhammad Ali propounded…“YOU DO NOT LOSE WHEN YOU GET KNOCKED DOWN! YOU LOSE WHEN YOU STAYED DOWN!“ BOUNCE BACK TO TRIUMPHANT CONTINUITY! And not allow your emotions to create a night of darkness devoid of stars, thereby hating the people who are your natural allies, and trusting the people who are your natural foes!!!!
Accordingly, within the machinery of government, for any public servant to believe that he or she can be a darling to every single decisionmaker or power broker, is A SELF ERECTED MIRAGE, as is the delusion that victors never suffer or experience defeat!
If politics is no church, never expect any machinery of government, or the struggle for power, to be reverential or religious!
Antedating OUR VICTORY viz the war between dictatorship and democracy, or between the Allies and its Foes, we suffered many defeats in battles, but we ultimately won those wars!
For we (all people of goodwill) remained political by bouncing back when ever we were knocked down!
Accordingly, If one is not careful, his or her disgruntlement resulting from not been appointed as the successor to his or her former boss, he or she will have himself hating the people who are his or her natural allies, and loving the people who are his or her natural foes!!!
Intelligent people of course understand that all such utterances from the likes of Fahngon, Acarious Gray, and even Thomas Fallah, are utterances driven NOT NECESSARILY from the overall outcome of the legislative elections.
Rather, Like Acarious Gray’s the utterances of especially three of you, are driven by the fact that the coalition preferred for the senatorial race, Thomas Fallah to him Acarious Gray, and as the decision makers preferred for Information Minister, Ledger Rennie to you Eugene Fahngon succeeding Eugene Nagbe, and as the majority of the Montserrado electorate preferred Darius Dillon to Thomas Fallah!
In politics, the party and or the coalition comes first! And conformity is the order! Meaning, self interest must at all times be shelved for the common good!!! And as the late great Muhammad Ali propounded…“YOU DO NOT LOSE WHEN YOU GET KNOCKED DOWN! YOU LOSE WHEN YOU STAYED DOWN!“ BOUNCE BACK TO TRIUMPHANT CONTINUITY! And not allow your emotions to create a night of darkness devoid of stars, thereby hating the people who are your natural allies, and trusting the people who are your natural foes! DAMMIT!
Hold on to your political mind and you shall not make the mistake of arming your foes and disarming your allies! That is why every thought, decision , or action within or connected to the presidency or of government is and must be generally workable political solutions!
Mr. False Nationalist,
You and I know that Mr. George Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government suffered the massive and unthinkable defeat and disgrace due to his action and inaction since January 22, 2018 to present. Our 12-count National Suggestions and Recommendations remain proactive and good to support and sustain Mr. Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government.
Failure by Mr. Manneh Weah to listen, respect and uphold our 12-count Recommendations, certainly means, Mr. Weah and CDC, must kiss 2023 goodbye.
Mr. Weah and his CDC-led Government lost the below counties and managed to win 3 small counties out of the 13 counties and you are there writing trash.
1. Montserrado
2. Grand Bassa
3. Bong
5. River Gee
6. Lofa
7. River Cess
8. Grand Cape Mount
9, MarGibi
10. Gbarpolu
Our 12-count National Recommendations might be the only way out for Mr. Weah and CDC. Discount those well thoughtout Recommendations and Mr. Weah and his CDC-led Regime must say goodbye and good luck to 2023.
CPP and Rainbow Coalition, come 2023, shall seize the Republic of Liberia and the Presidency from Mr. Weah and CDC easily, if our 12-count Recommendations are not honored and enforced by January 2, 2021.
The people of Liberia are fed-up and overburdened by Mr. Weah and his CDC-led Government’s action and inaction.
The unexplained abduction, tortured, and murder of Albert Peters, Gifty Lama, George Fahnboto, Emmanuel Nyesuwa and Mathew Innis and the uncontrolled stealing in Liberia on Mr. Weah’s WATCH, helped to secure his defeat and disgrace.
Cllr Jayweh,
Nine times out of ten, the party that’s in power loses parliamentary seats in both Chambers. When Obama became president, just two years later, the Democratic party lost both Chambers to the Republicans. It’s like that in the UK. In Israel. And now in Liberia.
But please don’t get me wrong. The recent situation in Liberia is a stern warning to the CDcians. In politics, nothing is to be taken for granted. But I am sure before 2023 is ushered in, the CDcians will get their act together.
As much as you are opposed to Alexander Benedict Cummings’ run for the presidency, who do you have in mind? Yourself?
I just can’t wait!
Mr. Hney, aware of Jayweh’s madness, I usually do not go through his dungs. However, minutes ago, I glanced through his “12 count“ dungs
Just patiently go through ANY ONE of Jayweh’s o called ““12 count“ nonsense, you will effortless come to the conclusion that Jayweh makes no sense!
For example, read this idiocy of his hereunder…..
“Effective immediately terminate Bill Tweaway as Managing Director of the National Port Authority for his deceptive and misleading role in clearly not stating the economic downfall of Liberia and residents“. NOW, IS THE MANAGEING DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL PORT AUTHORITY RESPONSIBLE FOR “stating the economic downfall of Liberia and residents“.??? What a height of idiocy!!!
Read them! You are bound to see that this is a mad man! Upon such boredom, you SHALL see that nothing Jayweh has here in his so called “12 count“ meets the criteria of raison d’etre, (justification) sense, reason, logic, or law!
Mr. Ignoramus Frederick Jayweh, assimilate infra the clippings on the loss of power during midterm elections while digesting that with all that, Obama won a tsunamic victory to second term!
To be perfectly, honest, Frederick Jayweh, it is very embarrassing that one has to deal with childish and ignoramus mentalities as you on matters you have had no knowledge or experience about. Perhaps after reading what we have pasted supra, you wake up from your stupor, and realize that no national decisionmakers or even their aides would ever notice your stupidity you foolishly bore readers with! DID THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ENGAGE ANY OF YOUR STUPIDITY? HELL NO! YOU BETTER JUST KEEP QUIET IN YOUR IGNORANCE AND IDIOCY!
Republican groundswell in state legislatures. A reversal of power in Congress.
President Obama entered the White House with his party touting a 60 seat majority in the Senate and 257 seat majority in the House.
Democrats now hold a 48* seat minority in the Senate and 194 seat minority in the House — a net loss of 12 and 64 seats respectively.
The midterm elections delivered significant blows to Congressional Democrats. In 2010, Democrats lost 6 seats in the Senate and 63 seats in the House, costing them the chamber.
In 2014, Democrats lost another 13 seats in the House and a staggering 9 seats in the Senate; this time losing them the Senate and completing a Republican takeover of Congress. Republican groundswell in state legislatures.
In 2009, President Obama’s party controlled both chambers of 27 state legislatures. Eight years later, Democrats control both chambers in only 13 states. Among the states that slipped from Democratic control are Wisconsin, North Carolina, Iowa and West Virginia; states key to the victory of President-elect Donald Trump last November.
Democratic Party has lost a net total of 13 Governorships and 816 state legislative seats since President Obama entered office, the most of any president since Dwight Eisenhower..
The Deputy Minister is indeed an objective man. He knows how to smell the rat and caution people from venturing closer or reroute.
CDC lost bigly in Montserrado, really? Monrovia, the strong hold of the “mighty” CDC?
Then they are struggling to rig in Grand Kru, Weah’s home county, in favor of my beloved Peter Coleman. By the way, Dr. Coleman should NEVER face reelection problem in any part of Liberia, but he’s struggling because of the etiquette of CDC.
The CDC is fighting to steal Gbarpolu from a woman who has a solid base in the county.
Without the iron fist and commandeering orders from the political godfather in Nimba, CDC lost big time (firsthand report).
So, my people, start parking for Liberia to get on the right course for all! You people should not worry, there will be no delays in salary payments. In fact, you will even be paid far better than now.
You will not even need to travel to Monrovia or leave job to get your salaries, they will be wired to your bank accounts anywhere you wish to have them.
In so doing, you will even be able to stabilize your lives by taking substantial loans to develop your lives privately.
America is not all up to it; you can make it better in Liberia with Alexander B. Cummings!
Long live Liberia!