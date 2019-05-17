Weah’s First Reshuffle: Security Sector

President George Weah on Thursday, May 16, 2019, reshuffled his cabinet affecting his junior ministerial team at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ). The move takes effect just 21 days to the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” organized by the Council of Patriots.

No senior ministerial positions were affected during what appears to be President’s first cabinet reshuffle. However, Robert Buddy, Liberian National Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations (102) has been transferred to Commissioner of Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).

Robert Budy moves up a rank from deputy inspector general for operations, LNP to become commissioner general of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) where he previously served under the former government of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as deputy commissioner general for operations.

Budy replaced Lamuel E.A. Reeves (deceased).

Another key change was the transfer of Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephas from his deputy ministerial post at the Agriculture for technical Services, to the post of solicitor general, replacing Cllr. Daku Mulbah. Cllr. Mulbah, who is left without an assignment in government, remains free to practice law.

Cllr. Cephas served as one of the lead lawyers for the House of Representative during the recent impeachment of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja’neh, and also served as a lawyer for former and jailed Liberian President Charles Ghankay Taylor.

The former chairman of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA), Marvin M. Sarkor, moves to the deputy inspector general for operations at the Liberia National Police.

Although it is not a new position, Cllr. Aaron Kparkillen moves to Assistant Justice Minister for Taxation; a post he had served during the Sirleaf’s administration.