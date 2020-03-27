Weah’s ‘Controversial’ NEC Pick Faces Senate Today

-As barrage of criticisms and skepticisms abound
The intense anger and sentiments that have erupted since the controversial appointment of the new chairman designate at the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Austin Ndubusi Nwabudike is about to be put to bed depending on the outcome of the Senate’s confirmation as the nominee faces members of the Senate — the deciders of his ultimate fate.
Cllr. Nwabudike appears before the house of elders at a time when the public is rift with mixed views over his nationality, loyalty, and neutrality.
The intense tension generated since the nomination, many believe, would put some level of pressure on the Senators as they convene today. Public sentiment is high and emotions are running deep as many believe a naturalized Liberian should not hold such a critical national position.
He is currently in the limelight as crucial elections — the October 2020 Mid-Term Senatorial elections and the 2023 Presidential and legislative elections, and as times for these elections approach, many are questioning his loyalty and neutrality.
A barrage of criticisms and skepticisms from many quarters, led by top Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), abound.
CSOs such as the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) and the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) have been calling on President George Weah to withdraw Cllr. Nwabudike’s nomination because he is not suited for the post.
The ECC on Tuesday added its voice to opposition to the new NEC Chair designate, calling on the Senate not to confirm him in case the President refuses to rescind his decision. The ECC is a national civil society platform, comprising 30 organizations that monitor elections.
ECC Chairman, Oscar Bloh, said at a press conference that elections are about people and the public needs to have trust in the election management body, which is a fundamental requirement for the peaceful outcomes of election processes. “Cllr. Nwabudike confirmation will create insecurity and lack of trust in the NEC,” he said.
He warned that Liberians should not forget that the rigged elections of 1985 by Samuel Doe planted the seed for the 1989 civil conflict.
The new nominee so far appears to be the darling-boy of the George Weah government as he is the only one who has been appointed thrice since the inception of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration.
Many Liberians have become concerned that within a year, Cllr. Nwabudike has been appointed to two other important government institutions the Governance Commission (GC) and the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and now the NEC.
Bloh expressed shocked and could not fathom why the nominee enjoys so much favor from President Weah as he has been appointed three times in a year. “He is firstly a Nigerian citizen and this questions his loyalty to Liberia. So he is not a suitable candidate to lead and manage a sensitive state institution like the NEC.”
Many have said that there is much at stake, as it relates to the credibility of the commission if Cllr. Nwabudike is confirmed as the new NEC Chairman. The nominee is a natural-born Nigeria who reportedly naturalized in Liberia—a report many are still questioning.
The doubt over his naturalization status has prompted Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga, to demand from the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions, Senator, J. Milton Teahjay, to make available to fellow Senators the naturalization papers of the nominee.
“I want to request from you copies of Cllr. Nwabudike’s naturalization papers to be given to each senator before the hearing,” she said in a communication.
Senator Teahjay had earlier told the media that the Senate would conduct confirmation hearing for the NEC nominees today.
He said the committee would carry on what he termed, “due diligence” in line with Article 54 of the Constitution of Liberia, though the concerns of the public will be taken into consideration during the hearing.
Though Cllr. Nwabudike by law is eligible for the office as he is a Liberian by paper, ECC Chairperson, Oscar Bloh said at a press conference “Not everything that is legal is expedient.”
Several corruption scandals have also been reported against the nominee.
Cllr. Nwabudkie considers himself a patriotic Liberian who wants to contribute his quota to the development of the Liberian state.
“Some argue that I am a naturalized Liberian, from Nigeria. Others say I am a Liberian but was not born here,” he said.
“I’ am a Liberian. My father, a Nigerian, came here, lived here, naturalized and went back to Nigeria. I grew up, became conscious and naturalized here in Liberia.
He told his many critics that patriotism is not something that you can just claim, but it is in the action of people.
But a Nigerian national, Amaigwe Boyler, took to the social media to express his discontentment over President Weah’s decision to appoint Cllr. Nwabudike, whom he described as a ‘notorious criminal.’
“This is no time for window dressing! It’s about your country. I’m glad that President Weah appointed my fellow Nigerian as the head of NEC, but the country is in trouble in the hand of this notorious criminal. Austin Nwabudike is a born criminal,” Boyler said in a Facebook live video.
He said the former LACC boss will throw the country into turmoil and packs his bag back to Nigeria.
He said it is false that Cllr. Nwabudike’s father came to Liberia. “Austin Nwabudike came to Liberia on ECOMOG ship called Buckchallange.
“Austin lied about how his father came to Liberia around 1947. The real story is Nwabudike came to Liberia with an ECOMOG ship called Buckchallange. He was among those who vandalized the high tension wires and Cooper and send his loot back to Nigeria.”
He was married to one Ngozi who works in the embassy of Nigeria in Liberia that helped him to send him to UL and connect to many prominent Liberia. He later abandoned the woman, Boyler.
He facilitated the escaped of Kingsley, a Notorious Nigerian armed robber from prison.
Though Cllr. Nwabudike considers himself a Liberian, Boyler said the man was a member of the Nigerian Union in Liberia but was expelled for defrauding the union. “The records are there at the Supreme Court, Temple of Justice,” Boyler added.
“Nwabudike defrauded many of his friends and breached the ethic of office while working with the United Nations. He was summoned by the United Nations in Liberia for misconduct several times,” he said.
Boyler called on Liberians not to celebrate and elevate this “individual who is capable of sending the country backward for his personal gains.”
“Nwabudike knows how to manipulate, that’s why he serves 3 positions under this Gov.”
Well, there you have it, fellow Liberians.
If only senators could contact the Liberian Immigration Services, or whichever arm of government responsible for naturalization to ascertain this guy’s status, that might help them in their vetting of this guy for this critical appointment. Secondly, what could be the special talents of this guy so that president Weah finds him indispensable to his government? As reported above, this man was just appointed as chair of the Governance Commission under a year ago. Not long after that he was shifted to the Anti-Corruption Commission, another important office that could make the Weah administration look good in the fight against corruption. With no record of achievement in either of these offices, this same “golden boy” is being transferred to the NEC, that one critical place that could hold Liberia together, or send everybody scrambling for cover again in the face of a fixed or cooked election? Like most critics of this decision are alluding to, the new Naturalization Laws of Liberia now slated for a national referendum, takes into consideration the implication of having people with dual nationalities occupy certain strategic offices in the Liberian body politic, having to do with national security and loyalty concerns, hence prohibits the prospects for even Liberians who now hold citizenships in other countries from ascending to those offices. And our president in his wisdom will trounce that concern and appoint a presumed naturalized citizen to head this all-important office? The president, and/or those advising him to make such a bad decision must have some ulterior motive as rationale for the preferment of this man for this office. What else could justify this kind of hollow action? What qualities does this guy have so much and above all else’s, to warrant this level of confidence? After all he’s no Mary Broh, whose records precedes her for every subsequent position she was ever preferred for. Hopefully the voting record on this man’s confirmation will be made public, so we’ll know which senators stand with the law and our country in this other obvious self-interest of a nomination. We will be watching and anxiously. TWT!
”the rigged elections of 1985 by Samuel Doe planted the seed for the 1989 civil conflict..” Then why ”the rigged elections of 2005 and 2011 by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Boakai did not ”plant the seed for civil conflict” since then?????
Even if there were no elections in 1985, the remnants of the TWP led by Ellen Jonson Sirleaf, Harry Greaves Sr. and Jr. Archie Williams, CL Simpson Jr. etc decided to seize power via war!
And with their hired guns and hired foot soldiers as the ACDL bandits, Boima Fahnbulleh, Tom Kamara, Harry Yuan, James Fromoyan, Tonia King, other settlers TWP dissidents, Charles Taylor, Prince Johnson, etc. etc. they waged their war to come and enrich themselves taking the country a hundred years backward.
So, get it straight, Oscar Bloh, that 1989 war was never the result or consequence of any 1985 election as you wrongly believe.
Weah is inviting another WAR!!!
Will the hearing and voting be open to the public?
I suggest that he sing the national anthem and say plege of allegiance during his confirmation.
With the issue of zoely zoe,I have the trust and confidence in our senators that they will do us due diligence.
Most of all, he is allegedly a criminal.
We are watching you today, senators!
You know the tormented roads we have travelled, understand the consequences of rigged elections and aware of the aftermaths of dodgy criminal gangs.
The ball is in your coats, senators. We are looking at you today!
I really hope the Senate will do objective deal diligence in the discharge of their duties. Too many cries against the man are being heard.
Austin lied about how his father came to Liberia around 1947. The real story is Nwabudike came to Liberia with an ECOMOG ship called Buckchallange. He was among those who vandalized the high tension wires and Copper wires and sent his loot back to Nigeria.”
He was married to one Ngozi who works in the embassy of Nigeria in Liberia that helped him to send him to UL and connect to many prominent Liberia. He later abandoned the woman, Boyler.
He facilitated the escaped of Kingsley, a Notorious Nigerian armed robber from prison.
Though Cllr. Nwabudike considers himself a Liberian, Boyler said the man was a member of the Nigerian Union in Liberia but was expelled for defrauding the union. “The records are there at the Supreme Court, Temple of Justice,” Boyler added.
Though Cllr. Nwabudike considers himself a Liberian, Boyler said the man was a member of the Nigerian Union in Liberia but was expelled for defrauding the union. “The records are there at the Supreme Court, Temple of Justice,” Boyler added.
“Nwabudike defrauded many of his friends and breached the ethic of office while working with the United Nations. He was summoned by the United Nations in Liberia for misconduct several times,” he said.
Boyler called on Liberians not to celebrate and elevate this “individual who is capable of sending the country backward for his personal gains.”
“Nwabudike knows how to manipulate, that’s why he serves 3 positions under this Gov.”
The above is a testimonial from a Nigerian Citizen who knows President Weah’s National Election Commissions’ Nominee.
T,MAX Beer, so, whatever ”testimonial” comes from a Liberian citizen who knows T.Max Beer, must be digested as law, gospel, and truth?
It is very serious.
Liberian you voted for what we are getting? It is very serious.
Liberian, our mean problem is education; we as nation are illiterate. I have said this over, over, over and over. We are not empowering the needed educated to head our country.
With out the proper educated people in power, Liberia will always have these kinds of issues without any end; I swear to God.
We are waiting to help our country but Liberian MUST empower us.
Honorable Pete Curran,
First things first. Please do not swear to God! When you say something, that’s it. If no one believes you, so be it. But please don’t drag God’s name in any discussion by swearing.
Second, I would like to know a little bit more about your campaign organization. In order for that to happen, I have got to ask you some questions:
1. Where’s the national headquarters of your organization?
2. What is the name of your party?
3. How do you intend to address the issue of unemployment when you become president of the republic of Liberia?
4. Do you have a vice presidential running mate?
Hang in there gentleman.