Weah Wants By-elections Abolished

— Among other proposed constitutional amendments

President George Weah has asked the 54th Legislature to consider the approval of eight revised propositions for referendum to amend some provisions of the 1986 Constitution.

Among the eight revised propositions, the President is suggesting reduction in the tenures of president and representatives from six years to five years, and the Senators from nine to seven years.

According to Weah, the Legislators can seek re-election continuously, but a president will not seek more than two terms.

He is also recommending that individuals, one of whose parents was a citizen of Liberia at the time of birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia and may hold the citizenship of another country, but shall not qualify to be appointed or to hold certain positions in government, specifically elected position.

By-elections Dilemma

However, another proposition forwarded by President Weah is about an issue that as been the bane of his Presidency for the past ten months — by-elections. The President has proposed that any vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsions or otherwise of a senator or representative, it should be filled by appointment by the “duly elected County Councils” within 90 days from the time the notice of vacancy is announced to the County Council by the presiding officer of the Senate or the House of Representatives.

Weah also said that the duly elected County Council shall formulate the guidelines by which the vacancy can be filled. The proposals did not mention how the County Council shall be constituted and what would be their other functions.

The President has not given reasons for wanting to do away with by-elections.

In fact, by-elections of late have become an opportunity for political re-posturing by already elected lawmakers with upward or horizontal ambitions. If a sitting member of the House of Representatives wins a by-election for a senatorial post, filling the newly vacated representative seat requires another by-election. Many in civil society, the media and some in government have sounded words of caution about the expense involved in having such chain-like by-elections. However, amid the quest for political dominance in the Legislature, neither the powers that be or the powers that used to be appear interested in addressing the expensive dilemma.

However, the President’s proposition comes at a time when the ruling party — the Coalition for Democratic Change — is on the verge of losing its third consecutive by-election. Pundits suspect that this proposition could be a ploy by the ruling coalition to create and exploit loopholes to circumvent the constitutional principle of representation by the ballot.

Earlier, the Daily Observer reported that at least 20 members of the House of Representatives had already expressed intentions to run for just 15 senatorial posts that would come up for grabs in the up-coming 2020 Senatorial mid-term elections. And while the 2020 election will not be not a by-election, the concept is just the same. In the just-ended Montserrado Senatorial by-election, Rep. Samuel Enders threw his hat in the race for the senatorial post but was outdone by Abraham Darius Dillon. In the 2017 Presidential and general elections, Edwin M. Snowe, then a two-term representative of of Montserrado County District #6, ran and won the Bomi County District #1 representative seat.

Overtaken by Time and Circumstances

The President however appealed to the lawmakers to pass (ratify) pieces of legislation pending at the Legislature that are part of the government’s legislative agenda for fiscal year 2019/2020, some of which are contingent on financial agreements from which Liberia stands to lose US$40 million in this fiscal year, if nothing is done.

The President made the suggestions when he spoke at the formal opening of a two-day Presidential-Legislative retreat at a resort in Margibi County. He said the purpose of the retreat is to appeal to the Legislators to consider the passage of the pending bills before the lawmakers depart for their “Annual Break.”

“We have realized that the laws of our country, including the Constitution have been overtaken by time and circumstances, consequently, I have decided that it is now time to undertake a review of the Constitution,” President Weah said.

“You can recall that in 2012, my predecessor, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf initiated the Constitution Review, for which she appointed a six member Constitution Review Committee (CRC) with specific mandate, including reviewing the Constitution, and identifying all provisions to determine whether they require amendments, and to propose such amendments,” the President said.

He added, “The CRC completed its work, and submitted its report to then President, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who subsequently forwarded the Committee’s 25 propositions to the Legislature.”

“Each of the propositions,” he said, “did not generate the required legislative mandate to prepare the process into referendum. However, they further advanced a constitution review process.”

President Weah continued, “The unfinished work of the CRC has to devolve on the Law Reform Commission, which has a general mandate to keep under review, all laws of the Republic.”

He said that the Law Reform Commission has since embarked upon series of consultations with members of Legislature, beginning with members of the 53rd Legislature, and continues with the 54th Legislature.

Weah said that consultations have also been held with civil society groups, professionals, laymen, as well as chiefs and prominent persons in society. While these consultations may have been useful and promising, the constitutional review process is still opting for the necessary approval of the Legislature to advance to the referendum stage, which might be elusive if nothing is done now and immediately.

“It is for this purpose, that I have invited you here to act upon the propositions for referendum,” the President said.

Another reason for the retreat, according to the President, is for members of the Legislature to pass on priority bills pending before it, as the country stands to lose US$40 million if nothing is done to meet certain legislative benchmarks.

President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Albert Chie, said President Weah called the lawmakers for “very important” reasons, including issues that emanated from the nationwide consultation, which suggests changes to be made in the 1986 constitution; some of which are been presented to the Legislature as propositions.

Chie said other pieces of legislation before the Legislature are linked to the forward march of the country and, therefore, he called on his legislative colleagues to prioritize pending bills to progress national development.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, said the Legislature is the fulcrum to the growth and development to any democratic society or state.

Chambers expressed optimism that the objectives of the two-day gathering will be actualized.

The two-day’s retreat which began on Friday, August 16 ends on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Sixty-five members of the House of Representatives and 23 Senators were in attendance, as well as Cabinet members and representatives of civil society organizations.

Shortly after making a presentation, Law Reform Commission chair, Cllr. Boakai Kanneh, informed the Daily Observer that if the eight revised propositions are approved by two-thirds of each House, they will form part of a referendum after one year, to be decided by Liberians through a voting process.

He said that any proposition, which has been approved will affect onward elections, including the 2020 Senatorial midterm elections, and amendments will be included in the constitution.

Eight Propositions

Proposition 1: To amend Article 28 to provide for dual citizenship of persons who are Negroes or of Negroes decent.

Article 28 reads: Any person, at least one of whose parents was a citizen of Liberia at the time of the person’s birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia; provided that any such person shall upon reaching maturity renounce any other citizenship acquired by virtue of one parent being a citizen of another country. No citizen of the Republic shall be deprived of citizenship or nationality except as provided by law; and no person shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality.

Suggested amendment: Any person one of whose parents was a citizen of Liberia at the time of birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia; no citizen of the Republic shall be deprived of citizenship or nationality except as provided by law; and no person shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality. A citizen of Liberia may hold the citizenship of another country, but shall not qualify to be appointed or to hold the following positions:

President, Vice President, Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Speaker, President Pro-Tempore, Deputy Speaker, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors, Minister of Defense, Minister of Justice.

Proposition 2: To amend Article 45 to provide for filling vacancies created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise of Senators.

Article 45 reads: The Senate shall be composed of Senators elected for a term of nine years by the registered voters in each of the counties, but a Senator elected in a by-election to fill a vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, shall be so elected to serve only the remainder of the unexpired term of office. Each county shall elect two Senators and each Senator shall have one vote in the Senate. Senators shall be eligible for re-election.

Suggested amendment: The Senate shall be composed of Senators elected for a term of seven years by the registered voters in each of the counties. A vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsions or otherwise, shall be filled by appointment by the duly elected county councils within 90 days from the time the notice of vacancy is made known to the County Council by the presiding officer of the Senate. Such notice shall be given not later than 30 days following the creation of such vacancy. The appointed Senator shall serve only the remainder term of the office. The duly elected County Council shall formulate the guidelines by which the vacancy can be filled. Each county shall elect two Senators and each Senator shall have one vote in the Senate. Senators shall be eligible for re-election.

Proposition 3: To amend Article 46 to provide for the reduction in the tenure of Senators.

Article 46 reads: Immediately after the Senate shall have assembled following the election prior to the coming into force of this Constitution, the Senators shall be divided into two categories as a result of the votes cast in each county. The Senator with the higher votes cast shall be the Senator of the first category and the Senator with lower votes cast shall be the Senator of the second category; provided that no two Senators from a county shall be placed in the same category. The seats of Senators of the first category shall be vacated at the expiration of the ninth year. In the interest of legislative continuity, the Senators of the second category shall serve a term of six years only, after the first elections. Thereafter, all Senators shall be elected to serve a term of nine years.

Suggested amendment: Immediately after the Senate shall have assembled following the election prior to the coming into force of this Constitution, the Senators shall be divided into two categories as a result of the votes cast in each county. The Senator with the higher votes cast shall be the Senator of the first category and the Senator with lower votes cast shall be the Senator of the second category; provided that no two Senators from a county shall be placed in the same category. The seats of Senators of the first category shall be vacated at the expiration of the ninth year. In the interest of legislative continuity, the Senators of the second category shall serve a term of six years only, after the first elections.

Without prejudice to the interest of legislative continuity, immediately upon the passage of this amendment, all Senators shall be elected for a term of seven years.

Proposition 4: To amend Article 48 to provide for the reduction in the tenure of Representatives.

Article 48 reads: The House of Representatives shall be composed of members elected for a term of six (6) years by the registered voters in each of the legislative constituencies of the counties, but a member of the House of Representative elected in a by-election to fill a vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, shall be elected to serve only the remainder of the unexpired term of the office. Members of the House of Representatives shall be eligible for re-election.

Suggested amendment: The House of Representatives shall be composed of members elected for a term of five years by the registered voters in each of the legislative constituencies of the counties. A vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, shall be filled by appointment by the duly elected County councils within ninety days from the time the notice of vacancy is made known to the County Council by the presiding officer of the House of Representatives. Such notice shall be given not later than 30 days following the creation of such vacancy. The appointed Representative shall serve only the remainder term of the office. The duly elected County council shall formulate their guidelines by which the vacancy can be filled. Members of the House of Representatives shall be eligible for re-election.

Proposition 5: To amend Article 49 to provide for the election of a Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other officers of the House of Representatives.

Article 49 reads: The House of Representatives shall elect once every six years a Speaker who shall be the presiding officer of that body, a Deputy Speaker and such other officers as shall ensure the proper functioning of the House. The Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other officers so elected may be removed from office for cause by resolution of two-thirds majority of the members of the House.

Suggested amendment: The House of Representatives shall elect once every five years a Speaker who shall be the presiding officer of that body, a Deputy Speaker and such other officers as shall ensure the proper functioning of the House. The Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other officers so elected may be removed from office for cause by resolution of two-thirds majority of the members of the House.

Proposition 6: To amend Article 50 to provide for the reduction in the tenure of the President.

Article 50 reads: The Executive power of the Republic shall be vested in the President who shall be Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia. The President shall be elected by universal adult suffrage of registered voters in the Republic and shall hold office for a term of six years commencing at noon on the third working Monday in January of the year immediately following the election. No person shall serve as President for more than two terms.

Suggested amendment: The Executive power of the Republic shall be vested in the President who shall be Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia. The President shall be elected by universal adult suffrage of registered voters in the Republic and shall hold office for a term of five years commencing at noon on the third working Monday in January of the year immediately following the election. No person shall serve as President for more than two terms.

Proposition 7: To amend Article 66 to provide for the establishment of Regional Intermediary Appellate Courts.

Article 66 reads: The Supreme Court shall be the final arbiter of constitutional issues and shall exercise final appellate jurisdiction in all cases whether emanating from courts of records, courts not of records, administrative agencies, autonomous agencies or any other authority, both as to law and fact except cases involving ambassadors, ministers, or cases in which a county is a party. In all such cases, the Supreme Court shall exercise original jurisdiction. The Legislature shall make no law nor create any exceptions as would deprive the Supreme Court of any of the powers granted herein.

Suggested amendment: The Supreme Court shall be the final arbiter of constitutional issues and shall exercise final appellate jurisdiction in cases of first degree felonies and in civil matters were the thing or amount involve exceeds one million United States dollars or its equivalent in Liberian dollars, whether emanating from courts of records, courts not of records, both as to the law and fact except cases involving ambassadors, ministers or cases in which a county is a party. In all such cases, the Supreme Court shall exercise original jurisdiction. The Legislature pursuant to its powers in article 65, shall establish Regional Intermediary Appellate Courts in the Country with appellate jurisdiction above the Circuit Courts and decisions by these courts shall be final except in cases were the Supreme Court has jurisdiction. The Legislature shall make no law nor create any exceptions as would deprive the Supreme Court of any of the powers granted herein.

Proposition 8: To amend Article 80 to provide for additional representatives seats for female candidates.

Suggested amendment {Article 80 (f)}: Notwithstanding Article 11 of this Constitution, in order to address historical imbalances and gender inequality experienced by the female population, one female constituency seat shall be established and reserved exclusively for women representatives in each county. Only female members of political parties shall qualify to contest as candidates for the Female Constituency seats. The female candidate contesting for such seat and who obtains the highest votes in the county shall be elected for a term of five years.

In the event of a vacancy of a Female Constituency seat in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer of the House of Representatives shall within thirty days notify the political party on whose ticket the female representative contested to fill the vacancy; provided that where such vacancy occurs within ninety days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections.