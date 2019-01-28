‘Weah Violates Constitution’

-LNBA President Cllr. Gongloe
The President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe says President George Weah’s appointment and subsequent commissioning of George S. W. Patten, Sr., to serve as Liberia’s Ambassador to the United States without the confirmation of the Senate as required by the Constitution was a “complete violation” of Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.
Article 54 of the Constitution of Liberia specifically provides that: “The President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission — a) cabinet ministers, deputy and assistant cabinet ministers; b) ambassadors, ministers, consuls; and c) the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and judges of subordinate courts; d) superintendents, other county officials and officials of other political sub-divisions; e) members of the military from the rank of lieutenant or its equivalent and above; and f) marshals, deputy marshals, and sheriffs.”
However, President Weah, in December 2018, appointed and subsequently commissioned Mr. Patten as Liberia’s Ambassador-designate to the United States of America, while members of the Senate were away on their annual break.
In his induction address of officers–elect of the LNBA on Friday, January 25, at the Paynesville City Hall, Cllr. Gongloe said the President was in error to have confirmed Patten in the absence of the Senate.
According to Gongloe, there is no exception to the Constitution to give a president the right to appoint and confirm without the involvement of the Senate.
“For the Senate to be on recess and the President to appoint and confirm an ambassador is a total ‘no’ and ridicule for our democracy, and the bar will not remain silent on that constitutional violation. Even in an emergency situation our Constitution does not give the President the right to do so,” the LNBA president emphasized.
Gongloe meanwhile assured his audience, mostly lawyers, that his leadership would not remain silent on any issue that would undermine the Constitution and any other international statute to which Liberia is a signatory.
“We will be the voice for the voiceless, especially on an issue that would be in violation of the Constitution, and they are going to ensure the sustainability of the peace through the effective administration of the justice system,” he noted.
According to Gongloe, these were some of the constitutional lapses that led the country to a prolonged 14 years of civil war that took the lives of over 250,000 and several millions of dollars of properties destroyed; and so his leadership will not keep silent to see the recurrence as was in the past.
“You are going to hear us loudly on all contentious issues that would involve the three branches of the government, especially in the violation of the Constitution and international instruments,” Gongloe vowed. ”We are also going to make clarity on contentious legal issues so as to maintain the peace and sustain our democracy.”
Gongloe said the LNBA will get involved with those contentious constitutional issues because, in the absence of peace, they (lawyers) would close their respective law firms; even the courthouses would also be closed.
“Lawyers are a part of the country and we have the responsibility to sustain the peace of the country,” Gongloe indicated.
Earlier, keynote speaker Yacoub El Hillo, UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia, reminded members of the LNBA to reinforce their advocacy and propagation for the respect of the rule of law and to continue to discourage any act or activity that could jeopardize the security and hard-won peace of the country.
“I am confident that the Bar, under the leadership of its president-elect and members of the Executive Committee, will continue to maintain its independence, be the voice of the voiceless, be a watchdog that will let the government know when things are going in the wrong trajectory, and remind them to respect the laws of the land, among others, by all the three branches of government,” El Hillo emphasized. He spoke on the theme “The Role of the LNBA in the Process of Peace Consolidation in Liberia.”
The UN Coordinator said to have sustainable peace, “there is the need for the people and Government of Liberia to continue to respect the right and dignity of one another, promote access to justice, ensure inclusive and equitable growth, increase basic quality services for all, address the root causes of why Liberia went to war in the first place, and have capable institutions able to resolve conflicts and enforce laws. “
In any country where the rule of law is not effectively administered, he narrated that injustice, violence against women and girls, corruption, and general criminality are more likely to occur with impunity.
“It is imperative that Liberia’s observance of the rule of law is reinforced for the country to consolidate peace and realize the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” Hillo noted. “In other words, I am confident that the Bar will continue to be in the forefront of defending the rule of law, fundamental liberties and promoting access to justice; this duty is sacred.”
He meanwhile informed his audience that the UN strongly believes that addressing the question of accountability is essential to achieving long-lasting peace and fostering full reconciliation.
“There is widespread agreement that efforts to build sustainable peace in fragile states cannot succeed without establishing the rule of law, and that without peace, there cannot be development in any society. Peace consolidation cannot be fully attained without the promotion of the rule of law,” El Hillo noted.
Besides the fact Tiawen Gongloe is on police record of being a rogue lawyer, Gongloe does not have the legal scholarship nor practitional competence, for anyone or entity, not to talk about a government to learn from as you Gerald Menslah foolishly and ignorantly believe.
What proves this is his Gongloe´s disgraced and utterly disappointed display in the Janeh´s impeachment public debate in which Gongloe´s position was worse than that of “the man on the street” or a nonlawyer.
That is Gongloe not knowing the difference between an ordinary indictment or a case before the Supreme Court, and an impeachment of a judge before the Legislature!
And as if his ignorance knows no bounds, he has come here with such silly claim not knowing that:
(1) in accordance with the legal, legitimate, and jurisprudential justifications of CONSTITUTIONAL SILENCE, NECESSITY, SELF-DEFENCE, OR FORCE MAJEURE, though there may not be enumerations or expressed stipulations in a given Constitutions empowering a President or whichever public official to carry out his or her constitutionally mandated duties and responsibilities, the Prsident or the given public officials can,
(2) as NECESSITY DEMANDS utilize his or her constitutionally INHERENT AND OR IMPLIED POWERS to carry out his or her duties and responsibilities as the President of the given State, sovereign country, or nation! And this is;
(3) exactly what the sovereign Head of State and Head of Goverenment of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency President George Manneh Weah did in commissioning a suitable and very competent ambassador His Excellency George Patten as Liberia´s Ambassador to modern day Rome – THE USA!
So, dullards etc. etc. should stop giving credence to Gongloe´s stupidity and incompetence in the art of the knowledge of understanding and interpreting the great Liberian Constitution.
Taiwan Gongloe is a lawyer. But the fact that he is a lawyer does not mean that whatever he questions is legally correct. He gives the impression that lawyers can interpret the constitution of Liberia better than the average Liberian. But that line of thinking on his part is grody and downright disingenuous. Gongloe will not be allowed to obfuscate the minds of the Liberian people neither will he be given a scant opportunity to destroy the true meaning of the Liberian constitution.
Weah made a recess appointment. During the month of December, 2018, the Liberian senate was on a recess. The appointed ambassadorial designee, Mr. Patten is not yet confirmed. We all know that except Gongloe and his band of followers who have a different interpretation of the law. There will come a time when Mr. Patten will be fully confirmed by the Liberian senate. What should be fully understood is that despite his political trouble in the US, president Trump did the most honorable by warmly receiving Patten as Liberia’s next ambassador. The truth of the matter is that Trump knows what’s going on in Liberia! Trump may not know everything that goes on in Liberia, but as matters relate to Patten’s appointment, a background discussion must have been held. This is common sense. It’s always good for every human being, including all lawyers to have 6 senses. Of course, the 6th sense is known as common sense.
The present day Liberian senate is unlike its predecessors of the past 30-40 years. The present day senators of Liberia are very educated, well-experienced and probably wealthier. Gongloe should know this. Furthermore, the senators of Liberia earn $120,000 yearly or $10,000.00 every month. But there are issues that pop up every day. For instance, our youth do not have their full set of textbooks. Let’s not forget that Liberia has the dubious distinction of being one of Africa’s poorest countries. Does it make ample sense for lawmakers to earn exorbitant salaries and lucrative perks while the youth of Liberia do not have their full set of textbooks, computers, photocopy machines?, etc. My point is this, instead of trying his level best to convince the lawmakers of Liberia as to how our schools could be revamped or fully funded, Gongloe has decided to preoccupy himself with the issue of an ambassadorial appointee. We know better. Gongloe will not be allowed to divert our minds from the true purpose of Liberian patriotism. What Gongloe does not show love for one’s country. Rather, it’s an act of political destabilization.
It is my hope that Gongloe will occupy himself with the most important issues of Liberia than a frivolous thing like an ambassadorial appointee.
Which is more sensible?
1. A Liberian lawmaker earns $10,000 per month. But all Liberian schools that exist in the countryside have no photocopy machines.
2. An ambassadorial appointment has been made by Mr. Weah. But the appointment was made in December, 2018 during the Holy Season.
3. Gongloe condems Weah for making a recess appointment. But the Liberian constitution allows such appointments to be made.
What do you think?
Correction……….
What Gongloe does, shows no love for one’s country.