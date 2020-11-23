Weah: ‘Montserrado Must Be Recaptured’

In an effort to avoid a repeat protest-vote against the ruling party at the upcoming December 8 senatorial elections, President George M. Weah appealed to his fellow partisans over the weekend to focus on “the mission” of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), which is to recapture Montserrrado County from opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

The President and his CDC managed to pull a massive crowd during the party’s campaign launch in favor of senatorial aspirant, Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, on Saturday, November 21. But, as has been observed in previous elections, campaign crowds are no gauge for success at the polls. And in cases where opposition candidates have advised the electorate to “eat the ruling party’s campaign splurge but don’t vote for them”, such a phenomenon appears to be a cause for concern, as far President Weah is concerned. His language at the rally seems to acknowledge division and or discontentment among those who consider themselves staunch partisans. Therefore, in his bid to win them over, he has urged them to not vote against the ruling party based on anger, but vote for the party because it is “home”.

“Do not take decision when you are angry but think about your mission and ensure that Montserrado be recaptured by you. We want to welcome all of our partisans and friends that went to see elsewhere, but we like to say there is nowhere like home,” President Weah said.

President Weah’s appeal, especially acknowledging division within his party comes just three years into his Presidency, a move which is surprising been that the President in the past received unflinching’ support among his base. Of late, lapses and shortcomings, has made some of his partisans to vote for opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon as protests vote against poor performance.

The President had said earlier that as President, he will do everything he can to regain Montserrado in this senatorial election, and based on this desire and wish, he emphasized vaguely the importance of reclaiming the “CDC’s stronghold” in the impending Special Senatorial Election.

“Fellow partisans, we all know that we have an overwhelming mandate to lead the party to victory come December 8, 2020. We are the ruling party of the Republic of Liberia; therefore, we have gathered here to rally an onward support for Thomas P. Fallah to win Montserrado County Senatorial Seat,” President Weah told supporters and partisans.

President Weah maintained that Montserrado County remains the “stronghold” for the ruling CDC and there is a need to come out on December 8, 2020 to reclaim the Senate Seat.

President Weah whose popularity in Liberian politics began since 2005 seems to be losing the confidence of the people since taking over the presidency in 2018. His three years of stay in power have been marred by allegations of corruption, series of protests against bad governance, disappearances of government of key government officials including the four persons who recently died mysteriously, and tough financial crisis that at the end of every year civil servants and other citizens will find it difficult to receive salaries and money from their savings in the banks.

With these governing loopholes, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon took the advantage to campaign on transparency, accountability, sincerity and exposure of ills generating from the Legislature to win CDC candidate Paulitta Wie in the 2019 Montserrado by-election conducted to replace deceased Geraldine-Doe Sheriff. Dillon won with about 104,000 votes difference, and since he ascended to the Senate he has drawn the people’s confidence that he is popularly refered to as “Light.” In recent times his supporters collected LD$2.1 million to facilitate his campaign.

Making the plea with partisans during these last hours, President Weah can no longer allow anyone to take away Montserrado County from the CDC because it’s the party “strong whole.”

The grounds of the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium and its environ wwere scenes of excitement and jubilation when thousands of CDC’s partisans and supporters gathered in a quest for rallying support to reclaim Montserrrado County.

The Saturday’s rally was graced by top government officials, and CDC’s lawmakers excluding Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The mass turnouts, however, are said to be compelled to turn out because the President has threatened senior partisans both in and out government, including CDC’s chairman Mulbah Morlu, to remove from their various positions if the CDC fails to reclaim Montserrado County seat.

At Saturday’s rally, some of the CDC’s partisans and supporters chanting slogans “this rally is Dillon’s wake, we don’t want fail light at the Senate, Thomas Fallah must win come December 8, 2020.”

Interestingly, security officers protecting the Presidency were all seen wearing CDC’s party t-shirt and blue and red bereats.

President Weah also said it is his hope that the peace Liberians enjoy will be kept during these elections.

Meanwhile, President Weah said he was delighted that some known Liberians have joined the CDC, including musician Sundaygar Deaboy, former Liberia’s midfielder Kelvin Sebwe, goalkeeper Pewee Bestman and others.

CDC’s Montserrado County Senatorial Hopeful, and current Representative of District #5 Thomas P. Fallah lauded partisans, including religious leaders for turning-out to grace the Saturday’s campaign rally.

Rep. Fallah said since the opportunity was given to him in 2005, he sees it as a need to reciprocate and ensure that opportunity given is not mismanaged, stating, “We have taken development very seriously in our district.”

“I have kept my vow that I will not let you down and the people of CDC down. It’s because of the development we have been elected three times in this hot political county of Montserrado. I am the first individual that has broken that record of being elected three times,” Fallah said.

He recounted how life was horrible for him to the point that he was even unable to pay for his secondary education and tertiary fees.

“Few years ago, you gave me the opportunity to contest on the CDC ticket while on the plank field, and now we have embarked on another journey. Today, you are about to graduate me from the stage of Representative to serve the people of Montserrado County,” Rep. Fallah said.

He, however, assured partisans and supporters of his commitment to work with President Weah if given the chance to serve at the Liberian Senate to ensure that the confidence that is about to repose in him will not go unnoticed.

Fallah added, “From the day you informed us about reclaiming Montserrado County, we decided not to sleep but to make sure we execute to the core democratically. We must make sure to reclaim Montserrado County along with all of our partisans.”

CDC’s Montserrado County Senator and campaign chair, Saah H. Joseph, has vowed not to contest in 2023 elections if Thomas P. Fallah fails to win the December 8, 2020 election.

“Again, the Montserrado County election is over. Mr. Fallah has already won the election. We have divided the Montserrado County into two with Mr. Fallah taking half, while I take the other half to ensure that development reach the people,” Senator Joseph said.