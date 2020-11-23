Weah: ‘Montserrado Must Be Recaptured’

In an effort to avoid a repeat protest-vote against the ruling party at the upcoming December 8 senatorial elections, President George M. Weah appealed to his fellow partisans over the weekend to focus on “the mission” of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), which is to recapture Montserrrado County from opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.
The President and his CDC managed to pull a massive crowd during the party’s campaign launch in favor of senatorial aspirant, Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, on Saturday, November 21. But, as has been observed in previous elections, campaign crowds are no gauge for success at the polls. And in cases where opposition candidates have advised the electorate to “eat the ruling party’s campaign splurge but don’t vote for them”, such a phenomenon appears to be a cause for concern, as far President Weah is concerned. His language at the rally seems to acknowledge division and or discontentment among those who consider themselves staunch partisans. Therefore, in his bid to win them over, he has urged them to not vote against the ruling party based on anger, but vote for the party because it is “home”.
“Do not take decision when you are angry but think about your mission and ensure that Montserrado be recaptured by you. We want to welcome all of our partisans and friends that went to see elsewhere, but we like to say there is nowhere like home,” President Weah said.
President Weah’s appeal, especially acknowledging division within his party comes just three years into his Presidency, a move which is surprising been that the President in the past received unflinching’ support among his base. Of late, lapses and shortcomings, has made some of his partisans to vote for opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon as protests vote against poor performance.
The President had said earlier that as President, he will do everything he can to regain Montserrado in this senatorial election, and based on this desire and wish, he emphasized vaguely the importance of reclaiming the “CDC’s stronghold” in the impending Special Senatorial Election.
“Fellow partisans, we all know that we have an overwhelming mandate to lead the party to victory come December 8, 2020. We are the ruling party of the Republic of Liberia; therefore, we have gathered here to rally an onward support for Thomas P. Fallah to win Montserrado County Senatorial Seat,” President Weah told supporters and partisans.
President Weah maintained that Montserrado County remains the “stronghold” for the ruling CDC and there is a need to come out on December 8, 2020 to reclaim the Senate Seat.
President Weah whose popularity in Liberian politics began since 2005 seems to be losing the confidence of the people since taking over the presidency in 2018. His three years of stay in power have been marred by allegations of corruption, series of protests against bad governance, disappearances of government of key government officials including the four persons who recently died mysteriously, and tough financial crisis that at the end of every year civil servants and other citizens will find it difficult to receive salaries and money from their savings in the banks.
With these governing loopholes, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon took the advantage to campaign on transparency, accountability, sincerity and exposure of ills generating from the Legislature to win CDC candidate Paulitta Wie in the 2019 Montserrado by-election conducted to replace deceased Geraldine-Doe Sheriff. Dillon won with about 104,000 votes difference, and since he ascended to the Senate he has drawn the people’s confidence that he is popularly refered to as “Light.” In recent times his supporters collected LD$2.1 million to facilitate his campaign.
Making the plea with partisans during these last hours, President Weah can no longer allow anyone to take away Montserrado County from the CDC because it’s the party “strong whole.”
The grounds of the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium and its environ wwere scenes of excitement and jubilation when thousands of CDC’s partisans and supporters gathered in a quest for rallying support to reclaim Montserrrado County.
The Saturday’s rally was graced by top government officials, and CDC’s lawmakers excluding Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.
The mass turnouts, however, are said to be compelled to turn out because the President has threatened senior partisans both in and out government, including CDC’s chairman Mulbah Morlu, to remove from their various positions if the CDC fails to reclaim Montserrado County seat.
At Saturday’s rally, some of the CDC’s partisans and supporters chanting slogans “this rally is Dillon’s wake, we don’t want fail light at the Senate, Thomas Fallah must win come December 8, 2020.”
Interestingly, security officers protecting the Presidency were all seen wearing CDC’s party t-shirt and blue and red bereats.
President Weah also said it is his hope that the peace Liberians enjoy will be kept during these elections.
Meanwhile, President Weah said he was delighted that some known Liberians have joined the CDC, including musician Sundaygar Deaboy, former Liberia’s midfielder Kelvin Sebwe, goalkeeper Pewee Bestman and others.
CDC’s Montserrado County Senatorial Hopeful, and current Representative of District #5 Thomas P. Fallah lauded partisans, including religious leaders for turning-out to grace the Saturday’s campaign rally.
Rep. Fallah said since the opportunity was given to him in 2005, he sees it as a need to reciprocate and ensure that opportunity given is not mismanaged, stating, “We have taken development very seriously in our district.”
“I have kept my vow that I will not let you down and the people of CDC down. It’s because of the development we have been elected three times in this hot political county of Montserrado. I am the first individual that has broken that record of being elected three times,” Fallah said.
He recounted how life was horrible for him to the point that he was even unable to pay for his secondary education and tertiary fees.
“Few years ago, you gave me the opportunity to contest on the CDC ticket while on the plank field, and now we have embarked on another journey. Today, you are about to graduate me from the stage of Representative to serve the people of Montserrado County,” Rep. Fallah said.
He, however, assured partisans and supporters of his commitment to work with President Weah if given the chance to serve at the Liberian Senate to ensure that the confidence that is about to repose in him will not go unnoticed.
Fallah added, “From the day you informed us about reclaiming Montserrado County, we decided not to sleep but to make sure we execute to the core democratically. We must make sure to reclaim Montserrado County along with all of our partisans.”
CDC’s Montserrado County Senator and campaign chair, Saah H. Joseph, has vowed not to contest in 2023 elections if Thomas P. Fallah fails to win the December 8, 2020 election.
“Again, the Montserrado County election is over. Mr. Fallah has already won the election. We have divided the Montserrado County into two with Mr. Fallah taking half, while I take the other half to ensure that development reach the people,” Senator Joseph said.
People of Montserrado County and yea the people of Liberia, as you go to the polls on Tuesday, December, 8, 2020, don’t be angry with Mr. George Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government, but be sober and vote and keep Mr. Manneh Weah and all CDC Candidates for the Senators out of power and leadership in Liberia. Vote and deny CDC Montserrado County and Liberia.
Be sober and ask Mr. Manneh Weah and his CDC-led Government by your vote to tell the family and minor children of the Auditors who abducted, tortured and murdered their dear fathers and mother.
Vote entirely against CDC and Mr. Manneh Weah and demonstrate to them that human beings and human life matter. The Lives of Albert K. Peters, Gifty A. Lama,
George F. Fahnboto, Emmanuel B. Nyesuwa, Mathew Innis, and the Late George Kollie, absolutely matter.
Vote soberly and say to Mr. Weah and his Government that the lives of Liberia’s promising and skilled Auditors, totally and completely matter to Liberia.
By your votes, ask Mr. Weah and his Government to tell us who abducted, tortured and murder Albert, Gifty, George, Mathew, and the Late George Kollie.
By your vote, tell Mr. weah and his Government that Liberians and want to know who murdered the Auditors.
Tell him by your vote to publish the Autopsy Report!
Vote against Mr. Weah and his Government that Liberians and deeply fearful for their lives.
Hahaha, don’t kill me yah!!!
I told George Weah that Montserrrado does not need to led by two kissi boys: Saah Joseph and Thomas Fallah. If CDC is defeated, I will blame corrupt McGill and roguish Tweah for fooling Weah.
We should have given the opportunity to a southeasterner to defeat Dillon. Another kissi crook like Fallah is only depending on Weah to win.
CDC has gone to the dogs!
I pray that God Be with us on and after Dec 8, 2020.
Oh God, Please in The name Of Jesus, Protect this country from power driven individuals who want to do all they can to get or take power just like their predecessors did in the past. Please for the seek of the over 500,000 Liberians that lost their lives, and those peace keepers who came to help us bring peace, who died for us from 1990 to 2005, Please Lord this country is in your hands. If you let us down, we will be doom for a very long time again. Please Safe Liberia Lord. you did it before, you can do it again !!!!!
It’s My prayer that America, Europe and other good countries will not have to send their people to Liberia again to fight or died for peace, or waste their money to bring peace to Liberia like they did 20yrs ago stay many of us been so despite may want to go back to fighting each other if things don’t go our way with the kind of thought that a special part of the country belong to certain group of people or party. Even Lord protect our current President Weah in his ignorant as our president even in times when he don’t deserve to be protected until 2023.
I know you have heard my cry for peace so that the elections can end very peacefully. thank you for a successful Dec. 8, 2020 and Oct 7, 2023.
But Lord above all else, let not my will be done But thy will O Lord Almighty.
Amen.
THNK !!!!!!!!!! THINK!!!!!!!!!!! THINK!!!!!!!! and Pray before you vote.
Pray to God about your vote before its too late.
our president Weah is able to go in front of a very large crowd for politics without fear of been gun down. Just as i said few months ago during the rape protest, he would do when our mothers and sisters were out there with a petition to give him in a little crowd not even half of this size to help stop the guys who can’t keep their trousers up from raping our babies and and people who secretly cut our females, Weah said he was very busy to go meet them or afraid. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
but to get power or stay in power to rule where the female will continually be rape and or cut through FGM he refused to come out. now He want them vote for him or his best friend to take over the county with the highest rape cases in Liberia. what a mess !!!!!! ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
the females who went out on that day and were beaten will stay go out there in the sun or rain to vote for weah or his party to maintain power Dec 8. that is what we are as Liberians, tomorrow we will be in the streets to protest against weah or his govt when he has the power to decide to listen to use or not. some females that were beaten, I am sure were at the SKD, even some of those been rape each day and cut by FGM. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
the Speaker and pro temp all from CDC and they can’t give executive order on people who destroy our daughters day and night but they are enjoying our taxes. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
every Female who vote for CDC Dec 8, will be saying on Dec 8, that they are happy and enjoy been raped or cut through FGM, cause since their protest, there is no executive order just as Ellen did or laws on the book for these doers. not one. Every boy or male above 18yrs will be supporting these acts, every man planning to vote for CDC support FGM and Rape in Liberia. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
the govt is under all right tp make laws to protect its citizen no matter their political, religion, ethnic, social, sex, color, tribe association. and for FGM and Rape, the current Govt love it. this is just one reason why we all must think before we vote, or it will be too late. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
its not about Darius Dillon, its about you the female, about my and your Daughters, sisters, mothers, friend, that the Govt must do something in its power to protect. ( THINK and PRAY before you vote )
THINK fellow Liberians, before Dec 8 is over. THINK THINK THINK my people, mostly the females.
THINK and PRAY before you vote
There are three (3) distinctive people of virtues in life: The Good, The Better and The Best.
All normal human beings will never rest until their Good is Better, and their Better Best.
To all my people voting this coming December 8, Weah is telling you to vote, by hook or by crook, Rep. Thomas Fallah. But guess what, Mr. Fallah is not even part of the people of virtue. He represents the first group of people among the notorious vices in life.
There are also 3 people in such category: The Bad, The Worse and The Worst. Mr. Fallah occupies the first role, i.e. The Bad.
Dear Liberians, are you going to let go The Good (Darius Dillion of virtue) for The Bad (Mr. Fallah of vice)?
Go placidly to the polls and give some credibility to our Republic on December 8 by voting out the murderers, thieves, slanderers and hooligans!
Since a typical Liberian cannot survive outside government job, politic in Liberia has become very bloody. People are willing to kill to tarnish the reputation of another party. It didn’t just start yesterday, it is a long tradition in our country. The tradition of killing another human being or rapping another innocent woman to make another political party weak, is unimaginable in a country where most people claim was “founded on a CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES”.
Is this how the killings and raping was when the CDC was an opposition party? Only a smart person can read between the line and made that conclusion.
When the women and families of the four auditors are praying to go the pool to vote on Dec. 8, this is the 1 billion dollars question they need to ask themselves. Think very well, and pray for guidance. Is this the way the killing and raping was when the CDC was an Opposition party?
God bless the people of Liberia.