Weah Makes New Appointments at CSA, MIA

President George Weah has made additional appointments in government, affecting the Civil Service Agency (CSA), and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), specifically the local government and the education system of Margibi County.

Those appointed by the President with immediate effect on Tuesday, December 10, are: James Thompson, Acting Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA); Francis Karpu, Assistant Superintendent for Development;

Harbel Community College Board

Dr. Charles Ford Jr., Chairman; as well as members Dr. Emmanuel M. Sesay, Joe S. Dennis, Jerry Varney, Louis Reeves, Dr. Augustine Konneh, Firestone Liberia, Farmington Hotel and National Commission on Higher Education.

The appointees are subject to confirmation by the Senate where applicable.

Brumskine Book of Condolence

In another development, President Weah has signed the Book of Condolence for the late Counselor and former Senator Charles W. Brumskine at the Rotunda of Capitol Building.

“I do remember Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine very well, especially on those Saturday mornings when we sat together discussing the future of our country, despite our divergent political sides. Not too many people may know that we were close friends, and that we mutually respected each other’s views.”

President Weah said the death of the Liberty Party founder is saddening, and a big blow to the Liberian society, which is why the entire nation is in a state of mourning.

“He served his country and people with dignity, and his death is a great loss to our country,” President Weah said.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine died in the United States of America on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a protracted illness. As standard bearer of the Liberty Party, he ran three times for the Liberian presidency.

Brumskine is expected to be buried Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Grand Bassa County.