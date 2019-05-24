Weah: “I Am President for All Liberians”

Amid high political tension in the country, occasioned by a crossfire of “inflammatory statements” from actors loyal to the government as well as the opposition, President George Weah has assured Liberians that he would do nothing to discriminate against anyone, but to treat all citizens equal without regard for their political, tribal and religious backgrounds.

“I am President for all Liberians and will remain so throughout my term,” Weah said, adding, “All Liberians, irrespective of their political opinions and tribal backgrounds, they are my citizens, and I will do my best to treat them equally.”

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, the President said that every Liberian and every region of the country would be given equal opportunity and priority to benefit from his administration’s economic and development initiatives.

President Weah made these remarks on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), during the presentation to partisans of the CDC’s candidates for the pending Montserrado County senatorial and District #15 by-elections.

President Weah said his administration was committed to tackling the development challenges of Liberia and delivering the good for the benefit of every Liberian citizen.

“Today, as the President of Liberia, I am the President for all Liberians; I am obliged to ensure that my leadership, our administration, will guide the interest of every Liberian,” Weah maintained.

He said that Liberia’s democracy is gradually improving from one stage to another.

He added that it is incumbent upon him to protect the budding democratic culture of the country, which according to him, is the foundation for national development and economic empowerment for all on the basis of equal opportunities.

He praised partisans of the CDC for conducting transparent democratic primary exercises, which led to the selection of Ms. Paulita Wie as the party’s senatorial candidate and Abu Kamara as contestant for the District #15 representative by-election.