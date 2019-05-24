Weah: “I Am President for All Liberians”

Amid high political tension in the country, occasioned by a crossfire of “inflammatory statements” from actors loyal to the government as well as the opposition, President George Weah has assured Liberians that he would do nothing to discriminate against anyone, but to treat all citizens equal without regard for their political, tribal and religious backgrounds.
“I am President for all Liberians and will remain so throughout my term,” Weah said, adding, “All Liberians, irrespective of their political opinions and tribal backgrounds, they are my citizens, and I will do my best to treat them equally.”
According to a release from the Executive Mansion, the President said that every Liberian and every region of the country would be given equal opportunity and priority to benefit from his administration’s economic and development initiatives.
President Weah made these remarks on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), during the presentation to partisans of the CDC’s candidates for the pending Montserrado County senatorial and District #15 by-elections.
President Weah said his administration was committed to tackling the development challenges of Liberia and delivering the good for the benefit of every Liberian citizen.
“Today, as the President of Liberia, I am the President for all Liberians; I am obliged to ensure that my leadership, our administration, will guide the interest of every Liberian,” Weah maintained.
He said that Liberia’s democracy is gradually improving from one stage to another.
He added that it is incumbent upon him to protect the budding democratic culture of the country, which according to him, is the foundation for national development and economic empowerment for all on the basis of equal opportunities.
He praised partisans of the CDC for conducting transparent democratic primary exercises, which led to the selection of Ms. Paulita Wie as the party’s senatorial candidate and Abu Kamara as contestant for the District #15 representative by-election.
Is it good that the leader of the regime has finally recognized that he is President of all Liberians, including those that want to protest against him, and not what he said about” My People ” . You are learning and we all hope you get there. With little education, it will be difficult to get there soon, especially when street smart is part of the leadership. Get it out of your head and you will succeed, little by little.
Henry Clay, “The Great Compromiser” once said, “Government is a trust, and the officers of the government are trustees; and both the trust and the trustees are created for the benefit of the people.”
The ushering in of this new government was supposed to be a turning point in dealing with some of the long standing social dilemmas (selfishness; ethnic identities; in-groups; stereotypes) that have plagued this little republic since its founding.
According to social psychologists, “A social dilemma is a situation in which an individual profits from selfishness unless everyone chooses the selfish alternative, in which case the whole group loses. Problems arise when too many group members choose to pursue individual profit and immediate satisfaction rather than behave in the group’s best long-term interests.”
How can this President professed to be President of all Liberians when his administration is exhibiting similar social dilemmas by becoming very divisive by institutionalizing its political, social and ethnic identities in every fabric of the government? The Legislators are not excluded!
The inability of this government to realize these social dilemmas and its inability to find immediate corrective have paralyzed this government from speedily moving Liberia’s economy towards an upward trajectory.
It is easy for the President so say he’s “President for all the Liberian people”, but his inability to response to crises (high unemployment; the unaccounted $25 m mopped up exercise; high inflation rate; high exchange rate; low fiscal revenue; lack of foreign and domestic investments; lack of trade; illegal mining tragedy, the pending no confidence June 7th Protest; etc;) does not reflect that he is president of all Liberians. “Action speaks louder than words”.
These social dilemmas are escalating! Take notice of these political in-groups in your government. These people are working to protect themselves. They are not working in the interest of the Liberian people. Some of them have insulated themselves through their political, social and ethnic identities which create prejudice against their fellow Liberians that you professed to be president of all Liberians.
Remember, you were elected to be President of all Liberians and not only the president of CDC as you are demonstrating by your action.
As, Henry Clay was called the “The Great Compromiser”, I urge you be become the great compromiser of Liberia if you really want to move this fragile nation forward.
Good Luck Mr. President!
Note: Please watch on YouTube: “The danger of a single story” 2009 TED Talk by the writer Chimamanda Adichie. This story will give Liberians a better perspective on how to treat our fellow Liberians with some human dignity regardless of ethnicity, political or social status.