Weah Breaks Ground for US$94.5M RIA Road Expansion, Pavement

“Bad Road Medicine is my new title,” he says
President George M. Weah has broken ground for the expansion and pavement of the Roberts International Airport (RIA)-ELWA junction highway, valued at US$94.5 million, an initiative that was greeted with jubilations by scores of Liberians and partners.
At yesterday’s ceremony held at the Unification Town in Margibi County, President Weah said Liberians will now call him “bad road medicine.” The expansion work on the 44-kilometer stretch of highway will be done by East International Group Incorporated, over the period of 36 months (equivalent to three years).
The project is titled: “Upgrading to Dual Carriageway — ELWA-Roberts International Airport Highway,” cuts across Paynesville City in Montserrado County to Unification Town, in Margibi County.
Yesterday’s event witnessed high jubilations and excitements from high profile government officials, diplomats, International dignitaries, students, marketeers, elders, chiefs, government officials, lawmakers, among others, when President George Manneh Weah broke ground for the expansion and pavement of the airport corridor.
The four-lane road, which is expected to be completed and dedicated in 2023, is expected to also reduce accidents which have claimed the lives of many drivers, passengers and pedestrians, thereby improving the movement of people, goods, and services to and from six of the fifteen counties, namely: Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland.
President Weah described the groundbreaking ceremony as a ‘historic day’ for Liberians, stating that, what previous administrations have failed to do is what his government is embarking on and, as such, his famous name people call him, ‘Talk and Do’ has been changed to ‘Bad Road Medicine’, a title which he expressed satisfaction with.
“You all are familiar with many of my unofficial titles. For example, during my campaign, before you voted me to victory, you named me ‘COUNTRY GIANT’. After I came to office, and began to deliver on some of my promised projects, you named me ‘TALK AND DO’. For my support for women’s empowerment and the protection of girls and women, I was named ‘FEMINIST-IN-CHIEF’,” the President said.
“But now there is a new one which I recently heard, and which I would like to share with you now, because I think that it is very relevant to this occasion. They now call me “‘BAD ROAD MEDICINE”. I am very proud of this new title, which depicts me as the antidote to bad roads, and I will do my very best during the rest of my tenure to deserve it. The Liberian leader described the current road condition as a death trap since its 70 years of existence something which he said has claimed the lives of thousands of unfortunate passengers, both Liberians and foreigners, due to past administrations failures to expand the road.
“The RIA road is a project that is long overdue because of the safety hazards presented by its narrowness and darkness. The RIA Highway has been a death-trap since it was built in the 1940’s, during World War Two. In the 70 years of its existence, it has claimed the lives of thousands of unfortunate passengers, both Liberians and foreigners alike.”
He said the completion of the RIA Highway project, together with the new terminal at the airport, will present the first impressions of Liberia to those traveling to Liberia through the airport. President Weah bragged that since his administration, records of his ground breaking for projects have clearly shown that either that projects have been completed or are progressing according to schedule and, as such, the airport highway project will not be abandoned under his regime.
Assistant Public Works Minister for Operations, KauStella Kialain, who provided the overview of the project, said the ground breaking of the RIA will mark a transformation of Liberia’s road infrastructure. According to her, it was just in 2018, that Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan, Sr. presented the three dimensional concepts of the expansion of the RIA road at the first ever cabinet retreat held under President George M. Weah.
Madam Kialain said the project has been strategically planned to meet the timeline, but the framework calls for the project to be executed into three lots which include: 1) from Roberts International Airport to Junk River Bridge; 2) from Junk River Bridge to ELWA junction and; 3) the construction of the Junk River Bridge and the upgrading of the existing bridge.
“This project has the total cost of US$94.5 million that is allocated in three major segments.
The civil works with the actual construction is valued at US$80 million; design and supervision cost valued at US$7 million; and the management and resettlement action plan valued at US$7.5 million,” Madam Kialain explained. “The length of the road is 45 km or 27.8 miles.
The design of the road takes into consideration many factors, including population density, social activities, and the topography, which led the highway into different sections. The new road, when completed, will have a toll location, which is Junk River Bridge.”
She said the road station at Marshall Junction will include several facilities, including parking lot, green area, rest rooms, vehicle service center, gas station, food court, and convenience stores.
Madam Kialain emphasized that the RIA highway is the major and most convenient route available for travel between the international airport and the nation’s capital city, Monrovia. The highway, she said, connects the corridor from the southeastern part of the country, which hosts three major seaports and provides access to major cash crops concessions, such as Firestone Natural Rubber Company and the Golden Veroleum Oil Palm Plantation in the Southeast.
“Interestingly, this highway currently serves as the most reliable road for the movement of a little over 34% of the total population of the country to the capital, Monrovia where centrally established authority, businesses, socially improved facilities are located,” she said.
World Bank Country Manager, Dr. Khwima Nthara, said this groundbreaking ceremony is yet another major step in underscoring the government’s commitment to the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), which was launched by President Weah at the beginning of his term of office.
Dr. Nthara said the second pillar of the PAPD emphasizes the maintenance of macroeconomic stability, building of good infrastructure, and providing a business-friendly environment that can stimulate private productive investments and create more and better-quality jobs that are critical to sustaining the peace and to future economic growth.
“We at the World Bank Group are honored to have a part in the unfolding story. In particular, our history with this road makes this occasion special, since it was one of the first road infrastructure links to be rehabilitated with World Bank funding in the immediate post-conflict era,” he said.
He said this road link is very important to the economy of Liberia, stating that “from a spatial perspective, the city of Monrovia is gradually expanding in this direction and recent improvements to the aviation infrastructure will stimulate a greater utility of this highway.
Therefore, Dr. Nthara said, it is heartening to see that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that the transport infrastructure can support the expected demand in the next few years.
Good project indeed Mr President.
A wise person once said, “Economic growth without investment in human development is unsustainable and unethical.”
It is commendable to finally see a modern road expansion implemented by this government which will eventually give a facelift to the Monrovia/Roberts International Airport Highway.
However, is the contractor (as the name implies) a top notch Chinese Road Engineering company? Only time will tell.
If the main purpose for this four-road construction is to reduce accidents then, it has failed its mission. In as much as the purported four-lane road, if completed, will enhance the aesthetic beauty of Liberia, on the other hand, the lack of electricity and proper traffic signals around RAI Highway and Monrovia will pose significant driving hazards to the public.
After spending 40 years abroad, I visited Liberia a year ago. Driving in Monrovia traffic and other parts of Liberia was terrifying. I visited the old LAMCO Compound, where I once worked in Yekepa, Nimba County (now occupied by ArcelorMittal).
My traffic observation (January 2019) in Liberia that needs some corrective actions:
1. There are highly any functioning street lights and traffic signs in the city.
2. Too many distracted drivers were not obeying the few road signs.
3. Too many unnecessary blowing of horns in the already congested city of Monrovia: very distractive.
4. Too many illegally parked cars blocking the flow of traffic.
5. Pedestrians crossing at their own risks: lack of cross walks.
6. There are too many dangerous curves (blind spots) with no signs on the high ways.
7. Too many inexperienced (some unlicensed) drivers driving at excessive speed.
8. Some Drivers usually stop at rest stops to drink beer or alcohol while behind the wheel.
9. Too many improper lane changes.
10. Too many improper turns leading to deadly accidents.
11. Many drivers in the city followed too closely (tailgating).
12. Too many potholes leading to tire blow outs and accidents.
13. Lack of inspection for defective vehicles plying the roads.
14. Broken down vehicles abandoned on the road.
15. Lack of adequate public transportations resulting to too many bikes and KeKe plying dangerously on the streets.
16. Police making frequent stops but not enforcing or impounding vehicles for lack of insurance or traffic violations.
17. Police receiving brides and letting violators off the hook only to put passengers’ lives in danger.
Liberia in terms of development has a long way to go. Liberia is far behind when it comes to development in comparison to many African Countries.
It is good to construct more roads however; it should be done comprehensively or in conjunction with educating the public about traffic safety to cut down on unnecessary traffic deaths in Liberia.
Mr. President, development is not all about aesthetic beauty. It should also link with human development.
Therefore, let road development and jobs creation go hand in hand if you want to succeed.
As Peter Drucker said, “The ultimate resource in economic development is people. It is people, not capitals or raw materials that develop an economy.
Correction: Exhibit 1. There are hardly or barely any functioning street lights…… and not highly.
RIA (Roberts International Airport). not RAI.
Congratulations President Weah, you mean well for our country! Liberia will see immense transformation under your leadership by God’s Grace.
Wow! This is just another missteps for this administration in prioritizing its road connectivity program to benefit Liberians. Is the RIA road more important than the Gbanga Voinjama road or Ganta to sirclaypea in Liberia giving the road plights of these places? It is important to start from somewhere and that is, tried to fix the road to from Gbanga to Voinjama, Voinjama to Foya or from Ganta to sirclaypea and its environs to look like RIA road. When all the interior roads have looks like present RIA road, then we can face lift the RIA road to the imaginary four lanes.
How long will the people of the interior region in Liberia get the road they need to transport their crops to Monrovia with ease? The development of the country lies in the frame work on how the government execute programs in Liberia to benefit everyone. Presently, the city of Monrovia is practically Liberia considering the population demographic and government is to blame for this crisis that has traffic stall the city and its encompassing. Instead of vehicles creating traffic as one will imagine, in Liberia, the human traffic is creating serious crisis and government need to act now to create opportunities for people living in the rural area to enable them live like living in Monrovia which will halt the human flow to Monrovia.
Typically, this will need good roads leading to the interior regions of Liberia and not this present mess that is in existence. I think those that are calling the president “bad road doctor” are the very folks misleading him because, they are not being honest with him. Let us get every major road in Liberia to look like present RIA road, then the title of road Doctor can be claimed. This very RIA road project was part of Madam Sileaf’s post war project but she prioritized her government agenda which brought roads to communities that despritely needed it, instead of fixing road that did not need urgent fixing. Let expand our inner city roads to ease the human and vehicles traffic jammed presently in Monrovia. A typical 15 minutes drive will take a motorist in and around Monrovia 2 hours because of bad roads structures and they are calling you road Doctor?
I thought this President is from Grand Kru? I hope I am not making a mistake. Or is he from Montserrado?
I know our people like to change from Yarkpawolo to Johnson or Peterson when they get to Monrovia.
Since when has he ever driven from Monrovia to Barclayville or Sasstown? Or directly from Barclayville to Greenville?
Mr. President, begin some positive discriminations. We will condemn you as opposition but close your ears to our condemnations and build the road leading to your county. Your people will forever be proud of you and remember you for centuries.
Look, in the Ivory Coast, the Baoule people are still crying to have Houphouet resurrected despite his discriminatory act of transforming his little village into the political capital of the country with the best road networks in the country, or BEDIE who made his hometown a gorgeous breathtaking city. Do likewise for your village, Mr. President!
What will it profit a man if he wins the world and loses his own soul? (Biblical!). Food for thought.
The RIA highway is pliable Mr. President. Will 10% or even 5% of the US$94.5 million benefit the Liberian working class? I don’t even believe Liberians will pocket 1% of that money. Are you happy to see your people hungry to drive on beautiful roads? How will they even afford to buy cars to drive on the beautiful roads you are building? I would have been very happy were even 100 of your partisans to benefit from a decent wage in that construction project.
Mr. President, you promised fixes! It means you disagreed with what Ellen was doing. Why are you copying her then?
The first and foremost need for Liberia now is skilled human capital Mr. President. Upgrade BWI, TC, VTC and MVTC to their normal days or even beyond their normal days’ status, or build a modern Polytechnic in Gbarnga. Let’s customize our own developmental technology. We may travel for further studies to gain additional knowledge that may make us versatile on the job market.
To achieve this dream, create a ministry for higher education and technological innovation. We have astute and qualified Liberians out there who can skillfully and methodically run such agency.
Look, you looked out and got a very qualified Liberian as Minister of Agriculture. There are thousands of Liberians out there like her. Clean around you Sir. Let go of partisan politics and think about the country.
Sorry, I forgot that I need the job for my boss Cummings. Sorry for always disclosing some of our beautiful plans here. But you know my people, 6 years is a short time for a leader like Cummings and ‘apologists’ but an eternity for a mundane CDC rulership. You know what, they are even afraid to dare raise the budget to US $1 billion, always swinging around half a billion like their predecessor.
We will begin with US $2 billion. In the 5th year, we may be proposing US $5 billion.
How long and boring it is to imagine the rest of the time they have to stay in there!
Dear God, give us the patience to wait unto your time.
No more war!
Its so ignorant that some people post on here only to show their limitations. Just as most dumb Westerners consider Africa a country instead of a continent of 50+ countries, many in the opposition are blindly considering Southeastern Liberia to be a county instead of a region that comprises five counties namely Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe. Constructing a modern Highway that connects Monrovia to RIA to the SouthEast is an effort worth commending. This President, by the end of his third year in power will greatly develop and reconstruct Liberia.
Mr. George Manneh Jlarkon Gbekugbeh Feminist-in-Chief Talk-and-Do Bad-Road-Medicine man Weah seems to be on a roll.
Liberians, meaning friends and foe will dance Disco with Weah when he completes the airport runway and the RIA freeway before or by 2023. Let’s not forget that electricity and running water remain an enigma. But, the year is too early yet. Hopefully before the year ends, maybe Bad-road-Medicine-man Weah will address those concerns for the Liberian people. Of course, there will joy unspeakable.
If Weah, the Bad-road-Medicine-man takes a critical look at the poor quality of schools in Liberia and demands that the city of Monrovia gets cleaned properly, some important CPP members will abandon their allegiance to a soon-to-be dysfunctional organization in droves in order to campaign for Weah’s re-election bid.
It looks like the economic climate is about to improve in Liberia. I could list a few areas where progress is being made. But I will remain tight-lipped for now although I am cautiously optimistic about progress in Liberia. Every Liberian would like to see a turnaround in all areas of life throughout the country.
Are the potential 2023 presidential candidates stressed out already! They could be. Let’s call them the “proponents of phony ideas”.
Peace
Thanks to President Weah for the level of development Mama Liberia is receiving.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
OH my side bone!