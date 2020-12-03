Weah Blasts Critics For Condemning Gov’t

As he dedicated the new market building in Ganta

President George Manneh Weah yesterday blasted the critics for what he terms as “always condemning every development the government undertakes for the betterment of the citizens.”

On the program marking the dedication of a new market building in Ganta on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the President said the opposition or his detractors are always criticizing everything the government does.

He said those who mock or criticize the government will always praise other countries’ development initiatives, but when development projects for which they praise other countries are brought here, they will condemn and further incite the citizens against them.

“When they travel to Ghana and other places in Africa, they return praising the infrastructural development they have seen in those countries, but they criticize what is done here,” he said.

“We are here to develop our country with every resource we’ve got,” he added.

The President carified that he is not a ruler, but rather a service provider who has come to provide services to the for the benefit of the citizens.

Although, President Weah didn’t call any name, he challenged his critics to provide records of the humanitarian services they have rendered to the people with all the experience they continue to boast of.

“When they put their records down, it will not match my record when it comes to humanity,” he challenged.

President Weah recalled that when they began constructing the ‘14’ Military Hospital, there was condemnation from some groups calling themselves the analysts castigating the government on grounds that the venue is a swampy area, but today the hospital is one of the best in the country, where people are getting COVID-19 treatment.

The new Ganta Market building project commenced during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, but came to a standstill almost four years before the regime came to an end.

Early this year, the project recommenced with the intention to have it dedicated during the July 26 celebration, but the dedication was stalled due to circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an overview, the Director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), Mr. Quiwu Yekeh, put the cost of the project at about US$250,000, but it is not clear whether said expenditure covered the beginning of the project under the Sirleaf administration.

Most of the components for the market, including warehouse, mini bank, daycare-school and a playground, earmarked from the onset of the project, were not included in the completion aspect, something the President justified that it was an old project they managed to complete. However, he ordered LACE to ensure the warehouse is constructed.

President Weah praised Liberians for being very peaceful but frowned at those who, he says, believe that nothing good can come from Liberia except it comes from Europe or America. He acknowledged: “Liberia is a great country where some great people in World History (Nelson Mandela) passed through.”

He cautioned citizens to rethink and consider themselves or their children more valuable than those who came from other countries with “Nothing to show.”

He used the occasion to call on the people of Nimba to elect Rep. Jeremiah Koung as their next Senator, come December 8, 2020, and also to vote “Yes” to all the prepositions in the referendum. Even though Nimba County senior Senator Prince Johnson still shows his support to Koung, he has on many occasions described Koung in audio recordings as being “Greedy and corrupt” and a relative to President Weah who will not seek any development for Nimba but for the south-east, if he ascends to the Senate.

President Weah said the government needs people in the parliament to push the government’s agenda to carry on more developments that will impact the lives of the citizens.

“Those that tell you not to vote for the referendum will not give any concrete reason,” he said. Several individuals and institutions with religious institutions and the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) inclusive have said the referendum is untimely and unconstitutional because it falls short of the yearly sensitization and the propositions were not printed separately as required by the Liberian Constitution, but the government and the National Elections Commission have insisted that it will go on.

Early upon his arrival, he broke ground for a 100-unit housing project in the Pawpaw Village, assuring the citizens that the units will be ready in three months. He later broke ground to a 39-kilometer stretch of road linking Ganta and Saclapea, before proceeding to dedicate the market building.

President Weah was accompanied to Nimba by Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, Minister of Finance Samuel Tweah and Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins, as well as partners from the World Bank and the Chinese Embassy, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ganta Marketing Association has applauded the government for the project and appeals to the government to provide a mini-dump truck to enable the market be self-sufficient for garbage disposal.