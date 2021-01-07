Sen. Dillon pledges to reach across the aisle, calls for transformational change

Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon yesterday said he and his colleagues of like minds will not be obstructionists to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)’s good policies or ideas as the Legislature resumes work, equally noting that they will not sit to allow the wrong to take control or supersede the good.

Dillon noted with emphasis that he and his fellow Senators and some Representatives from the opposition political parties and independent lawmakers aligning with the opposition bloc are not working at the “will and Pleasure of the President” but of and for the people who elected them.

“We will not be obstructionists or against the good things the government wants to do. Once they are for the common good of the country, count on us for that support. But, we will not sit there and accept just anything, more so, ugly and not in the best interest of all of us as a people,” he said with emphasis.

Dillon ran on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in Montserrado and defeated three term Montserrado District #5 Representative, Thomas P. Fallah in the Sepecial Senatorial Election held on December 8.

He said for the needed change to come about, there have to be Sauls becoming Pauls.

“If you are looking for any angel, you will not find one but to change systems and country for the good of all, we need Saul or many of Sauls transforming to Paul,” Dillon reemphasized.

He said as he and his colleagues return to the Capitol, Liberians should expect lots of interesting times, mainly when it comes to standing up against bad governance on the part of the Executive headed by President George Weah.

“The Liberian Senate will no longer be the same or continue to kill the hope of the country. We are going with renewed vigor, renewed energy, allowing God to order our steps so that we can fight for our country and people,” Montserrado Senator said.

Dillon said he and his colleagues will declare their assets and publish for public view before taking their respective offices.

“Knowing that I have the support of my friends here, we will declare our assets and publish. This is the means of beginning the process of accountability and integrity as we go out there to serve our people,” Dillon added.

Four other Senators, including Prince Kermue Moye of Bong County, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence of Grand Bassa, Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie of River Gee and Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi, all elected on December 8, 2020, were certificated along with the popular Montserrado County Senator.

Earlier, Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), said the certification of the five Senators was based on the fact that they had no one contesting against their successes at the December 8, 2020 polls.

“The National Elections Commission is pleased to report that the Special Senatorial Election was successfully held in all of the fifteen counties, even though there were some problems and one precinct center consisting of a number of polling centers in Gbapolu was not held due to conflict that arose from the residents of Normondatornon town on the basis of their dissatisfaction about the attempt by people whom they claim were not qualified to participate in the election there,” Madam Lansanah said.

She said the certification of all those announced winners who have post election disputes still hanging for hearing by the Commission and probably the Supreme Court will be done after those cases are properly adjudicated and disposed of.

“This is in line with the decision of the Supreme Court of Liberia in the case involving NEC and CDC in 2015 in which the Commission assured the public that the moment these cases are adjudicated and disposed of, they will be certificated,” she further noted.

Lansanah added: “While we celebrate the wins, the NEC reiterates its utter dismay over the violent incidents committed against many citizens and even NEC staff. There were cases of violence in Gbarpolu, Cape Mount, Grand Kru and Sinoe Counties. And to safeguard our democracy, perpetrators need to be brought to justice and account for their actions against their fellow citizens.”

She thanked the government for its support as well as all civil society organizations, political parties and the joint security for their respective contributions that led to the successful conduct of the December 8, 2020 polls.

Meanwhile, the NEC chairperson said there will be election in Normondotonau Town, Gbarpolu County, today January 7, 2021.