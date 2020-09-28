“We Promise to be Different by Providing Quality, Ethical Legal Services to Clients”

— Cllr. Dehtho asserts; inaugurates new Law Firm

The founding and Senior Partner of the Dehtho and Partners, LLC, a newly opened Law Firm in Liberia has vowed to provide quality and ethical legal services to clients and promised to always do the right thing.

Cllr. Jamal C. Dehtho, Jr., said the idea of establishing a law firm started in 2017 with the establishment of the first branch in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

He made these remarks on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the grand opening of the Dehtho and Partners Law Offices, located at the Better Days’ Community right after the Duport road market in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Cllr. Dehtho said as part of Dehtho and Partners’ efforts in the legal community in Liberia, they will ensure that more female lawyers are given the opportunity to practice as well as allowed to stand tall and even taller than their male counterparts.

The lawyer promised his clients and many Liberians that professionalism, integrity, and reliability would be the hallmark of the firm.

Cllr. Dehtho, who is also the Associate Dean and Assistant Professor at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, indicated that Dehtho and Partners law firm will further engage in legal research, build the capacity of young and aspiring lawyers as well as female lawyers in the profession to ensure that they have the opportunity to practice the law.

According to him, not too many young persons who graduate from law school already have the opportunity to work at a law firm. This, he said, will be a key priority of the law firm.

He said young lawyers struggle to get guidance in the practice of law and, as a result, they are found lingering at the magisterial courts trying to make ends meet by representing criminal defendants, which Dehtho and Partners wish to change.

“We want to allow young people to see what the practice is — to learn and be able to improve themselves,” Cllr. Dehtho said.

He said he observed that many law firms in Liberia are not involved in legal research but would rather take cases and go to court or negotiate without proper legal research.

Cllr. Dehtho told the gathering that the law firm (Dehtho and Partners) is here to change that narrative and will help to make the difference in the legal community in Liberia.

He told his colleagues that they are servants to their clients first, and country. “So, the vision of this firm started with the goal in mind that we wanted to be servants, change the perspective, the outlook, and the image that lawyers have in Liberia.”

Cllr. Dehtho said as a legal institution they want to do more transactional practices, engage other law firms in the West African sub-region and see what’s happening and be able to contribute their quotas to the rest of the world.

He assured his many clients, colleagues and members of the Liberian National Bar Association that they are opened to suggestions, advice, and mentorship because this is the practice of law.

He promised that lawyers who work at Dehtho and Partners will be different and stand tall amongst their colleagues by providing legal services with the utmost professionalism, integrity and reliability.

Making remarks at the program, the Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, admonished team members of Dehtho and Partners law firm not to be in a hurry to excel in the legal profession because it is easy to succeed and difficult to maintain it.

Cllr. Warner said being different in society is quite significant, noting that society always compels us to conform, and “if you are going to be different, you should always be prepared.”

“My advice to you and all your partners is encouraging you not to be in a hurry to excel. It is easy to succeed but very difficult to maintain success. So go about it methodically. Many lawyers and students go to law school and define success by how many clients, how much money they make but as a lawyer; you are a servant of the people.”

Cllr. Warner also used the occasion to pledge his support to the newly established law firm in Liberia.

Cllr. Warner told the participants that law practice is difficult, but it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, teamwork, engagement, humility, and a lot of factors to succeed.

For her part, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Cllr. Felecia Coleman, expressed gratitude to Cllr. Dehtho and Partners for the vision.

She expressed the hope that the firm will help change the way people think about lawyers. She said, in this country, the integrity issue and the way we treat our clients, people do not have respect for us anymore.”

Also making remarks was Cllr. Cyril Jones, who is a Senior Managing Consultant at Jones and Jones Law firm, reminded Dehtho and Partners that law is not just about winning cases, it is about serving the interest of clients and ensuring that justice is done.

Mr. Eric A. Hage, CEO of United Logistics Company, admonished Cllr. Dehtho and all his colleagues to always do the right thing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tomah Seh Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of Jungle Water Group of Companies, who performed the cutting of the ribbon to the building provided 15Kva generator to be used by Dehtho and Partners.

The grand opening of Dehtho and Partners, LLC., was witnessed by several top lawyers including, Cllr. G. Moses Paegar, Managing Director of Sherman and Sherman, Inc., Cllr. J. Awia Vankan, president of the Nimba Bar Association, Cllr. Juah F. Lawson, as well as a host of law students amongst others.

Others who graced the occasion and made remarks included: Mr. Prince Taylor of Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), Mr. Robert Abi Jaoude, CEO of ERA Trade Corporation, Mr. Princeton Miller, CEO of ACICO Insurance Company, etc.