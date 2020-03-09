-President Weah

By David S. Menjor and Alvin Worzi

A saying goes that “man proposes while God disposes,” but it was of no significance to President George Weah, standard-bearer and political leader of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), who said on Saturday, March 7, 2020, that the Collaborating opposition Political Parties (CPP) will not succeed in forming a coalition that will unseat him through the ballot box in 2023 and at Legislative polls in the country.

President Weah made the remark at programs marking the retreat of zonal heads of Montserrado County and its adjoining counties in a bid to reclaim (Montserrado) from Abraham Darius Dillon (Senator) and subsequently all other opposition Legislators at the polls in October this year and 2023.

“Let me tell you, fellow partisans, that the coalition of the opposition is a house divided like any other divided house. It cannot and it will not stand,” he said as his fellow partisans cheered.

“My people, let me ask you something, if they cannot find unity among themselves as a small group of politicians, how can the opposition ever hope to unite an entire nation?”

The response to the President’s question was obviously a resounding “no” from the crowd.

According to Weah, the collaborating opposition political parties (CPP) is jealous of the many developments his CDC administration is implementing in the country and as such they will continue to employ many diversionary tactics, such as negative criticism in order to make the public believe that his administration is not living up to the promises made.

“We must not allow our focus to be distracted and diverted by the negative elements in our society. Their constant attacks through social and other media are diversionary tactics of the ‘outcumbent’ who want to be incumbent.”

“Again, in their eyes, we the actual incumbent can do nothing right. As for us, we were a peaceful opposition. We gave the ruling party then the space to exercise their mandate for twelve unbroken years,” he boasted.

Weah said as a sign of love for country he accepted an appointment as peace ambassador of the country while still serving as the leading opposition politician.

“We even agreed to accept at an appointment from them and served as an ambassador for peace with a mandate to quel violence and create a peaceful and conducive environment for governance and development.”

“Now in their term as opposition, their only agenda seems to be harassment, and negative criticism,” he said.

He said while the CPP is trying to discredit the CDC at all times for its works already done for country and others ongoing or underway, they have found it difficult to unite as a force.

“They are constantly quarreling among themselves for leadership in the very coalition that is fragmented and fragile,” he mocked at the CPP.

He continued: “They are all on the outside looking in always wishing that they were the ones looking out from the inside but it does not have to be that way. You don’t have to be in power before you can help this country succeed.”

“Today, the CDC administration open arms and hereby invite them in so that they can take advantage of the many opportunities to make positive and meaningful contributions to our common country.”

Meanwhile, the CDC standard bearer called on all CDCians and sympathizers across the country to mature from just seeing themselves as a winning party to a mature governing political machinery of the country.

He warned fellow partisans and those recruited or maintained from the opposition in the governance system of the country to take their jobs serious as the honeymoon days are over.

He cautioned that people are sliding with their jobs and giving the party a bad name and reputation. “These people need to step up their game and be more diligent at their services or they will be replaced,” he warned.”

To his Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor and J. Alex Tyler, political leaders of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) that formed the Coalition of Democratic Change with the Congress for Democratic Change of President Weah, he gave the responsibility of working with their fellow partisans to support the vision of the CDC.

“LPDP, NPP, we are all leaders. Let us hold together. Today I am your leader, tomorrow you will be the leader,” he assured the other two institutional members fo the ruling coalition.

Weah boasted that with the little resources at his disposal, he has achieved a lot more in terms of development and is confident that with support coming from his international partners, a lot more will be done before his six year term (2017-2023) comes to an end; with a hope that he can win the Presidential election of 2023 and continue as President until 2029 when he shall have no more constitutional backing to run for another term.

VP Jewel-Howard Taylor reaffirmed her NPP’s commitment to the CDC and promised Weah that she and her partisans will do all they can to see that the CDC succeeds in its drive to improve the lives of the electorates, most of whom are the downtrodden.

“We thank God because in 2016, we gathered together and made a singular decision. We were fearless in our conviction as we worked on forming the leadership for the change that our people cried for.

“We were courageous and we were brave and we went through the storms and formulated strategies and campaigned across the length and breadth of our country. We had an immovable faith in God,” she reflected.

She said amid all of the challenges, the NPP will remain part of the tripartite coalition until the status quo succeeds.

“With the overwhelming votes of the people from across the country, the people have decided that CDC was the change for hope that they wanted.

“Mr. President, with the presence of our people here today, and considering their turnout in 2017 to give us this mandate, it shows that the people of Liberia still look upon you,” VP Taylor said.

She concluded: “Mr. President, in my capacity as standard bearer of the NPP, permit me to publicly reiterate our commitment to the ideals and principles of the coalition. NPP is and NPP shall remain an integral part of the coalition.”

Alex Tyler, former Speaker of the 52nd and 53rd Legislature and political leader of the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) said when he and VP Taylor and President Weah agreed to bring their respective political institutions under a strong union, people, mainly those in the former ruling Unity Party doubted them but they made it happened.

He boasted that in the pending October 2020 mid-term Senatorial Election and subsequently the 2023 Representative and Presidential Elections, the CDC will win all of the fifteen counties.

“In 2017, it was fourteen (14) to one (1); in this coming Senatorial election, it will be fifteen (15) to zero (0) and in 2023, it will also be fifteen to zero,” Tyler predicted the CDC’s successes at he polls ahead according to counties.

He said the doubting Thomases can continue doubting while the CDC continues to consolidate and win more and more and subsequently, all of the counties.