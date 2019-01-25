“We Fought for Democracy with Blood, Sweat, Tears”

Human rights lawyer Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods, II, says Liberians for many decades fought to achieve democracy with their blood, sweat and tears. Woods is the executive director of the Liberia Law Society.

He made the disclosure on Thursday, January 24, 2019, when he paid a courtesy call on Montserrado District #10 Representative Yekeh Yarkpawolo Kolubah at his bullet-ridden residence on the Old Road in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Woods called on independent human rights and government related commissions to launch investigations into the district about the organized children’s party that turned chaotic.

“We want peace to prevail and we must work together to ensure peace, security and freedom for all citizens in our country,” Atty. Woods said.

According to him, his visit on the Old Road was to demonstrate his concern about the troubling developments in the area.

Atty. Woods called on integrity institutions to get involved in the day-to-day activities of the country to ensure the freedom and rights of Liberians are protected.

He further revealed that there are too many things happening in Liberia, because Liberians are complaining too much that it should claim the attention of all rights defenders in the country.

Atty. Woods cited specific instances including the unprovoked attack on the University Liberia student leadership and the suspension of student political activities.

These developments, Atty. Woods warned, do not augur well for the nation. The former Public Works Minister recalled that when former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf delivered her last annual message to the nation, she mentioned two cardinal challenges, namely corruption and national reconciliation.

He then challenged the Coalition for Democratic Change-led government to address these same challenges now.

He noted that ruthless allegations of self-enrichment that are coming out from governmental circles must not be made on lip service, but must be addressed to the expectation of Liberians.

Atty. Woods pointed out that some Liberians continue to make allegations that Rep. Kolubah is involved in rights’ violations, but the lawmaker has consistently requested to go through the judicial system to clear his name from wrongdoing.

“We protect human rights’ violations not for those who do wrong or right, but we support due process through a competent judicial forum in our country,” Atty. Woods said.

He further said Liberians should disagree to agree but not to disagree in a violent manner which is a cowardly act that is unacceptable.

In 1986, he said, student politics was banned by then military turned civilian government. But, Atty. Woods revealed, he and other strong student leaders resisted it legally and the rights of the student politics were restored.

“As a former student leader I cannot sit here to allow the banning of student politics in our country. I personally support the advocacy by Professor Alaric Tokpah on student political activities in our country,” Atty. Woods said.

Atty. Woods assured Rep. Kolubah that he is not alone and he would work with him to ensure his commitment to the judicial process in the country.

Woods indicated that nobody awarded Liberians the hard won democracy they are enjoying, only through hard work; therefore Liberians should not allow anyone to reverse it to the ugly past.