Ex-Rebel Generals Storm Temple of Justice

… Send onlookers scurrying for safety
Normal court activities at the Temple of Justice on Thursday, April 18, 2019, came to a temporary halt when several ex-generals from three defunct rebel factions and the disbanded Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) stormed the courtyard in two jeeps, one of them, a white jeep bearing markings indicating it is assigned to the Ministry of State and the other, a black jeep without license plates.
They disembarked the vehicles in such military style and fashion that was clearly meant as a show of force but which frightened people, mainly party litigants and had them scurrying for safety.
Later, Court staff informed the terrified onlookers that the appearance of the ex-rebel generals at the Temple of Justice courtyard was a result of an invitation from Montserrado County Attorney Edward Kla Martin, who is an employee of the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).
Cllr. Martin claimed to have invited the ex-rebel generals to provide clarity on the 72-hour ultimatum they issued for Montserrado County District#10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, to report to their office, (no location), failing which, they (ex-generals) rebels will bring him to “justice” by force.
Following several hours of closed door discussion in Cllr. Martin’s office, the ex-rebel generals through their spokesperson, Augustine Nagbe, alias “General Power,” in a short interview with judicial reporters, expressed regret about the 72-hour ultimatum issued to the lawmaker.
Gen. Power said, “we were only telling our brother and former general, Kolubah, to come to us so we can advise him that his threatening statement against the state and the government was wrong, and therefore, he should refrain from making such a statement. But we did not intend to arrest our former general,” Power claimed.
General Power continued, “and if our statement does not go down well with the Liberian people, we want to retract the statement and say sorry to the Liberian people. We don’t mean any harm. This is the same word we told the county attorney.”
But observers believe the statement of apology was staged managed to convey a false impression that the ex-generals were indeed remorseful for their action. A lawyer present at the scene (name withheld) told the Daily Observer that ex-rebel general Augustine Nagbe was a very notorious character who terrorized his own people in West Point. He confirmed the story of a woman who testified before the TRC and accused Nagbe of forcing her at gun point to eat a large can of feces.
Meanwhile, reports reaching the Daily Observer say the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plans to convene an urgent security council meeting on Friday, April 19, 2019 to discuss rising security tensions in Liberia.
ECOWAS says they are concerned about the “regrouping of ex-fighters in Liberia.”
It can be recalled that talk show host Henry Costa had posted a video on the social media platform, Facebook, showing a group of men doing military training on a local beach in Monrovia under the watch of ex-rebel generals. Although government officials have since denied any links whatsoever to the group, the recent convening of a press conference presided over by virtually the same crop of ex-generals have only served to reinforce public perceptions of official endorsement of their activities.
Another way of turning investors away from Liberia. Why the return of ex-gernerals?What are they doing to improve the lives of the Liberians people.The government has to be careful. We need peace ✌️ and investors not ex-generals.
I just don’t really know what President Weah is thinking about knowing this is a threat to our peaceful resolution since 2004.
The President had been muted since the threat was issued against Honorable Yekeh Kolubah.
Sad day MAMA LIBERIA
Just put all ex-leaders in jail!
There seems to be a lock of CLEAR PR strategy for this Gov’t . They need to come up with a position statement on the state of affairs to reassure the world Liberia Gov’t is not in support of the actions portrayed by Ex rebels and Yekeh.
There’s been so much gains over the last few years for People in Liberi to be trying to scare the world for a selfish gain.
The opposition ranks also have a a role to play by declaritively condemning statements made by rebels, Yekeh and so called generals.
All this also came from the gathering by those in opposition. The have to own to this.
Your advocacy against corruption is useless when you cannot afford to support or suggest positive way forward.
Who give them the authority to call on the honorable for advice? These rebels need to go back in their corner why they been hiding and stop looking for recognition.
Isn’t it late for shedding crocodile tears about “Another way of turning investors away” when in spite of warning from UN, AU, and ECOWAS regarding “media messages that promote violence”, there was a frenzy on social media and talk radio to lionize former rebel commander Rep. Kekeh Kolubah for talking tough and threatening a revolt? Well, although some want everyone to “shut up” while they arrogantly peddle one-sided narratives, no amount of abuse can compel that outcome.
The unavoidable truth is, had those who encouraged, enabled, and emboldened Rep Kolubah cried down his terroristic threats – like they always did Senator PYJ’s outbursts – the current sense of public safety forebodings would’ve been averted. Common folks in rural communities aren’t as clueless as bookish blockheads believe; little wonder, then, some would say, “You draw rope, rope draw bush, bush draw town and wahala come along”. For heaven’s sake, let all our warriors stand down and give neutral peacemakers a chance to satisfactorily resolve this self-imposed security distress.