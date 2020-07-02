Waterside Business Dispute Fought in Two Separate Courts

— Businessman sues landlord for US$130K damages to Civil Law Court, but landlord gets Magisterial Court to issue eviction order on him

The West Point Magisterial Court has commenced an inventory and eviction process of Fallah Business Center, located down Waterside, in order to quit the premises of Farmah Shopping Complex.

“You are hereby commanded to proceed to the premises of Farmah Shopping Complex through its authorized agent, Mohammed Kanneh, in the above-entitled cause of action in these proceedings to recover possession of the real property being situated at Water Side,” the document in possession of the Daily Observer states.

Though Fallah Business Center, owned and operated by John Fallah, sued the Farmah Shopping Complex at the Civil Law Court, Temple of Justice, for US$130,000 damages, the case is yet to be adjudicated.

The Magisterial Court document further calls for the use or exercise of force and violence in the case the defendant (John Fallah) may offer or attempt any form of violence so as to illegally withhold the Farmah Shopping Complex lawful premises.

John Fallah, owner of the Fallah Business Center explaining to the Daily Observer, said his goods were damaged in the area as the manager of the Farmah Shopping Complex allegedly refused to renovate parts of the complex that are leaking.

“I observed that the building was leaking so I informed the Farmah Shopping Complex about the situation and needed to fix the place because I was preparing to travel for goods. Farmah Shopping Complex assured me of fixing the place but, unfortunately for me, I came back and met some of the goods seriously damaged,” Mr. Fallah said.

According to Mr. Fallah, the Farmah Shopping Complex was immediately informed and they transferred some of the damaged goods, valued at US$17,000, to their office and it is currently in their possession.

The Fallah Business Center is involved in selling shoes, Jeans, and T-shirts. Mr. Fallah, a Liberian businessman, said the situation has put him out of business for the past one year and also causing him trauma because of his inability to take a loan to properly take care of his family and even travel for goods.

He said it was unfortunate for Farmah Shopping Complex to sue him at the Magisterial Court to vacate its premises, while also in court at the Civil Law Court.

Fallah, who has run his business on the premises for over eight years said, “I sued Farmah Shopping Complex for US$80,000 damaged goods and US$50,000 for psychological impact, but the court is yet to adjudicate the case because of the Coronavirus in Liberia.”

According to him, after the damage occurred, there was a conference between the two parties instituted by the court, but he rejected the outcome of the conference because the Farmah Shopping Complex proposed to pay only US$3,000 and to auction the damaged goods.

Meanwhile, the West Point Magisterial Court has called for an inventory, which was requested by Fallah’s lawyers in order to take note of the damaged goods.

Mr. Fallah, a father of seven, is calling for speedy trial because the continued delay would lead to some of his children dropping from school.

“All my children are in B. W. Harris, but the lack of money to send them back to their school will lead to a change of school, which will have a serious impact on the entire family,” he said.