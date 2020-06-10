WaterAid Strengthens GoL’s Capacity

In a bid to strengthen the government’s capacity in the fight against the Coronavirus, the British charity WaterAid Liberia has donated several sanitary materials to the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission, to enable the Commission respond effectively to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the sanitary and educational materials on the prevention of the pandemic, WaterAid Liberia Technical Programme Manager, Sampson Tettey said the materials are intended for the inhabitants of both Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties.

Mr. Tettey said the sanitary and educational materials will be distributed in several communities in the two counties, to assist residents to carry on safe handwashing.

“The materials, which target one thousand households, form the first of WaterAid’s response to the fight against the virus,” he added.

Mr. Tettey said as part of its intervention, the charity through one of its partners, Community Development Services (CODES), has embarked on the construction of handwashing stations, promoting social distancing.

“WaterAid has installed one of its handwashing stations in Cape Mount County at the Sinje Check Point,” Tettey asserted.

Receiving the materials, the Chief Executive Officer of the National WASH Commission, Bobby Whitefield used the event to extoll WaterAid Liberia for its continued contributions to the Commission and the WASH sector over the years.

“WaterAid Liberia is one of the partners always engaged into the bottom approach by working collectively with the technical team of the WASH Pillar,” Whitefield noted.

According to him, Liberia is doing well in the fight against the pandemic by ensuring that the case number is very low, attributing such to the collective efforts made by government and partners, especially President George Weah for showing great leadership.

Mr. Whitefield further said Liberia could not have achieved all of this at this point without the support of the citizens.

“The citizens have upheld Coronavirus preventive measures pronounced by the Liberian government and the World Health Organization, ” he said.

The Chairman of the WASH Commission told the gathering that the WASH pillar is headed by his entity and is working collectively with other government and development partners, of which WaterAid Liberia is a part.

He said the Commission and WaterAid Liberia will distribute the sanitary and educational materials to the various treatment centers and other communities.

Mr. Whitefield further urged Liberians to keep on with the preventive measures by washing their hands and observing social distancing, emphasizing that it is only through collective efforts Liberia can overcome the Coronavirus.

Materials donated by WaterAid Liberia to the Commission include four hundred hygiene kits, one thousand handwashing buckets, and three thousand leaflets and posters carrying messages on prevention of COVID-19.