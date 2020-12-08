WaterAid Dedicates WASH Facilities in Rural Montserrado

The British Charity WaterAid – Liberia has dedicated water and sanitation facilities in three clinics and some communities in Rural Montserrado County, including White Plains, Harrisburg, and Crozierville.

The construction of the water and sanitation facilities was sponsored by WaterAid–Liberia as part of its WASH in health facilities initiative and also intended to improve health delivery services.

The project was implemented by the Evangelistic Children Rehabilitation (ECREP) with the construction of modern toilets, incinerators; washing rooms with running water and a solar system installed, to supply the facilities with water for the health centers.

Speaking during the dedication of the facilities, a staff of WaterAid, Patience Zayzay, stressed the need for sustainability.

Miss Zayzay said the proper management will encourage other partners to assist the clinics.

She praised ECREP for the implementation of the program describing it as a relief for inhabitants of the three townships when it comes to health.

For his part, the implementing partner, the Executive Director of EECREP, Abraham Powell, thanked local authorities for the level of cooperation during the implementation of the project.

Mr. Powell said the implementation of the project was interrupted due to the outbreak of COVID-19; however with the strong will of employees of his entity the target has been met. According to him, new hand pumps were constructed and old ones rehabilitated in the three townships to provide safe drinking water to community residents.

Also speaking the District Health Officer, David George, commended WaterAid and its implementing partner, ECREP for the provision of the facilities.

Mr. George said the construction of the facilities have brought great relief to patients and medical staff of the three health facilities in Careysburg District.

The DHO used the occasion to admonish medical staff and patients at these facilities to ensure that the facilities are sustained and maintained.

As part of the project, medical staff of the three health facilities were trained and IPC materials provided by WaterAid through ECREP.