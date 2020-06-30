Water Aid Turns over 10 Handwashing Stations to RIA

… Says it remains supportive of Gov’t in the fight against COVID-19

As part of efforts leading to the re-opening of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), the British Charity, Water Aid -Liberia and the National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Commission have turned over ten hand washing stations to the management of the RIA.

The construction of the ten hand washing stations is part of health protocols put in place by the Government of Liberia (GoL) to combat Coronavirus in the country.

The construction was carried out by Water Aid- Liberia after an assessment was conducted by Water Aid and the National WASH Commission at the airport.

The ten hand washing stations were designed by Water Aid and constructed by one of its partners, the Community Development Services (CODES).

The ten hand washing stations are strategically placed at the airport to afford passengers the opportunity to carry out hand washing before and after departure at the airport.

Sampson Tetty, Water Aid’s Technical program Manager, asserted that before the dedication of the stations, the facilities will provide safe sanitary and hygiene conditions at the airport.

“Not only providing a safe sanitation and hygienic conditions for passengers but the entire airport, including staff,” Tettey noted.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, the Country Director of Water Aid-Liberia, Chuchu Selma, said his organization remains supportive of government not only in the fight against COVID-19 but WASH issues.

Selma described water and sanitation as not only critical to the fight against Coronavirus but the survival of mankind.

“I am hoping that the collaboration between the Government of Liberia and Water Aid can move a step further,” Selma added.

The Water Aid Country Director indicated that his organization is anticipating working with the government, to ensure that similar facilities are constructed in schools to create a safe environment for students when they resume classes.

According to him, it was an indigenous initiative constructed by one of its partners, the Community Development Services (CODES).

Mr. Selma however commended the staff of Water Aid for taking the lead in making sure that necessary arrangements were made for the construction of the facilities.

“I want to appreciate the National WASH Commission and the Management of the Roberts International Airport for the level of collaboration during the assessment for the construction of the facilities,” Mr. Selma noted.

The Chairman of the WASH Commission said the initiative came about due to the quest of the President of Liberia, George Weah to re-open the Roberts International Airport.

The WASH Commission, according to its chair, as a lead on the pillar on water and sanitation saw the need to move in and carry out the assessment of water and sanitation at the airport

“We want to be grateful to Water Aid-Liberia for the level of cooperation during the assessment at the airport for the construction of the WASH facilities,” Mr. Whitefield asserted.

He disclosed that besides the assessment for the erection of the hand washing stations, a training on infection control will take place among the staff of RIA.

The WASH Commission boss commended Water Aid for being supportive of the initiative and called on other development partners to emulate the example of Water Aid.

He also commended the management of Roberts International Airport for being so cooperative during the training on infection control and prevention.

Making a statement for the Managing Director of the RIA, Bishop John Allan Klayee, the airport manager at RIA Jerrod Mends-Cole said since the pronouncement of President Weah, the airport authority has been collaborating with Incident Management System (IMS) for the reopening of the airport.

Mr.Mends-Cole said the IMS pillar on infection control and the RIA management have been working around the clock, ensuring that infection control mechanisms are put in place to safeguard the airport staff and passengers.

The RIA airport Manager said the management was pleased when the WASH Commission, who is leading the pillar on water and sanitation, decided to do a feasibility study on the water and sanitation needs at the airport.

“On behalf of the management, I must also thank you for the training provided our staff on infection prevention and control,” he noted.

Since 2009, Water Aid-Liberia has been engaged in the provision of safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities in several parts of the country.

During the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Liberia, the British charity responded by robustly providing WASH facilities at several institutions in the country. The charity was also instrumental in introducing WASH in health programs in health facilities in Liberia.