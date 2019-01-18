WASH Project for Garr Bain District in Nimba Launched

A United States faith-based charity Living Water International Liberia has launched a five-year Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project in Garr Bain District in Nimba County, targeting 170,000 persons.

The program was held Wednesday, January 16, 2019, as part of a one-day stakeholders workshop at the United Liberia Inland Central Church in Ganta city.

Living Water International Liberia Country Director Austin Nyaplue informed WASH journalists at the ceremony that the project is part of efforts to empower beneficiaries through improved WASH activities.

He indicated that the project will ensure that the WASH needs of the people will be addressed adequately through his organization’s intervention in Garr Bain District.

Mr. Nyaplue noted that beneficiaries and local authority are key to the implementation and sustainability of the new WASH Project in the county.

He said Garr Bain was selected after a careful survey of the WASH needs of the locals. Mr. Nyaplue said the district was also considered after a survey that revealed that the residents are in desperate need of WASH facilities.

Mr. Nyaplue said the project will run from 3 to 5 years, with an estimated funding of over US$3 million.

Residents of the district described the WASH intervention of the faith-based charity as important in transforming their lives.

They noted that the project will go a long way in protecting them from water-borne diseases and promised to take ownership by ensuring that the facilities are sustained. The ceremony brought together several local WASH stakeholders from the county and Monrovia.

At the start of the workshop, presentations were made on topics that included: “Living Water History and Overall Objective; Baseline Survey; LWI Theory of Change (Flourish); and Creating and strengthening an enabling environment for Sustainable WASH Services.”

Others were “The Role of the Government at sub-national level for enhancing the sustainability aspect of WASH services as well as Experience sharing on WASH in Liberia.”

To climax the event, the participants proceeded for the official consecration of the local offices of Living Water International Liberia in Ganta City.

Living Water International Liberia has provided safe drinking water for communities, public and private institutions through drilling and construction of boreholes, rehabilitation of existing water points and has conducted water quality testing in rural communities in Liberia.

Over the period of five years in Margibi County, LWI-Liberia has drilled over 259 new wells, rehabilitated 236 existent wells and established 212 Community WASH Committees, with 1,060 committee members trained in various topics on sustainability in various communities.

Living Water Int’l Liberia has also worked with communities that practiced poor hygiene and sanitation, including massive open defecation, which had exposed them to lots of water-borne and other common sanitation diseases. Most of these communities, especially in Margibi County, are now open defecation free and sustaining improved hygiene and sanitation practices.