WANEP-Liberia Wants Peace Message Promoted

— Ahead of December special senatorial elections

As Liberia’s special Senatorial election and referendum expected on December 8 draw nigh, the West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP-Liberia) with support from United National Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has called on Liberians to promote peace as they cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

WANEP is a women’s group preaching peace, advocating for women’s rights and speaking against gender-based violence including rape.

The group at the program, ‘Open State Theater’s’ in Doe Community and Logan Town held on November 20 and 21, 2020, preached peace messages to Liberians who are expected to participate in the December elections.

The event brought together disadvantaged Youth, Political Parties, United Brotherhood Association (Zegoes), and 30 other stakeholders through cultural performance.

The keynote speaker at the program, Delphine Morris who is the Coordinator for the Women In Peace-building Network (WIPNET), stressed the need for violence free and transparent elections in a developing country like Liberia.

“It is important for all citizens to maintain and sustain the peace and not allow politicians to use us for any form of violence. Understand today that Liberia depends on us,” Madam Morris said.

Madam Morris told politicians to use the recognized authorities like the Women Situation Room, National Elections Commission, and the Court if they feel cheated during the electoral process, cautioning that violence is not a way forward.

“Political parties should not use young people, mainly disadvantageous youth ( Zogoes), to disrupt and cause confusion in the December 8, 2020 elections,” Morris urged.

She said the use of traditional communicators to preach non-violent messages through cultural performances with adolescents at the event was intended to attract participants to have a clearer understanding of the importance of peace in Liberia.

“One of the key focuses of the open space theater,” Madam Morris said, “Is to speak to the mind of young people to disengage from violence.”

Madam Morris stressed the need for every Liberian to see the upcoming elections as their own to report violence in Liberia during and after elections.

The disadvantaged youth who participated in the event promised to uphold the peace and ensure that peace messages are taken to other communities.

According to them, politicians often take advantage of their economic status to use them for violence during the electoral process.