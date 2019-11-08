WAFU U-20 Draw: Liberia Pair against Gambia, Mali, Guinea

The draw for the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone ‘A’ U-20 tournament has been held with Liberia paired against defending champions Gambia, Mali and Guinea Bissau in Group B.

The draw was held on Wednesday, November 6 in Conakry, Guinea, the host nation.

The tournament, according to WAFU, will kick-off on November 24, 2019. Senegal and Sierra Leone will face each other in the opening match, while Guinea will welcome Mauritania in the second and final game on match day one.

On match day two, Gambia will go against Mali in the first match before Liberia take on Guinea Bissau in the second game on November 25.

Liberia’s last two games to compete for a slot in the semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 27, against The Gambia, and on December 2, against Mali, who they defeated in the semifinals of the 2018 edition.

The grand-finale will be played on December 8.

During the previous edition of the tournament, which was held in Liberia, Gambia emerged champions by narrowly defeating Liberia 2-1 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Allen Njie, now a senior national team player, won the Most Valuable (MVP) award in the tournament.

International Friendly: Egypt vs Liberia

In another development, the national team of Liberia comprising home-based players, led by British coach Peter Butler on Thursday lost 1-0 against the Pharoahs of Egypt in an international friendly at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in the Port City of Alexandria.

Hamdi Fathi scored the lone goal for Egypt in the 84th minute to help the Pharoahs secured the victory.

LISCR FC striker Christopher Jackson was shown a red card after his second bookable foul in the 86th minute. He received his first yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Liberia’s best chance in the game came in the 79th minute after striker Jackson cut behind the Egyptians’ defense to connect with a Gasimu Kouyateh’s low cross, but his touch shot rolled inches away from the goalpost.

The game was part of Egypt’s preparations for their match against Kenya and Comoros in the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifiers.