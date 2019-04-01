WAEC Releases 2019 WASSCE Timetable

Authorities at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Monrovia National Office have released the timetable leading to the conduct of the exams expected to commence on April 24 and end on May 20, 2019.

The examination, which is expected to be conducted throughout the country for the 12th and 9th graders, will last for five weeks, according to the WAEC timetable released over the weekend in Monrovia.

WAEC said the early publication of the 2019 WASSCE timetable on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, is intended to afford school administrators and candidates the opportunity to adequately prepare for the test.

WAEC also encourages school administrators to make maximum use of the timetable by ensuring that the students adhere strictly to the time and date specified in the schedule during the administration of the exams.

However, the Council said it will in keeping with its policy, institute the requisite measures in dealing with those, who will attempt to breach its examination’s protocols.

As per the guideline released, the WASSCE examination will commence on Wednesday, April 24, beginning with practical and physical Geography. The timetable also revealed that the WASSCE examination will conclude on Monday, May 20, with Chemistry.

It further disclosed that objective and essay questions, as well as practice work and oral tests will be used by the council to evaluate the candidates.

The results of 855 out of a total 33,124 candidates who sat the examination in 2018 were withheld by WAEC Liberia for “examination malpractice,” according to the release.

The Council stated that the 855 candidates, whose results were held, were found culpable of violating basic rules governing the conduct of the examination, including the use of foreign materials, such as cell phones and calculators.

Meanwhile, ahead of this year’s WASSCE exam, authorities at the Ministry of Education (MOE) have administered a mock examination, which began on Friday, March 29, 2019 to the 12th and 9th graders across the country. The mock exam, accordingly, comprised Mathematics and Language Arts. The candidates were encouraged to use the exercise to acquaint themselves with the upcoming official WASSCE Examination procedure.

The mock exam aimed to also motivate students by building their confidence and self-esteem in public examinations as well as measure the learning achieved from the WASSCE tutorial sessions. The students are meanwhile reminded that the results from the mock exam will pose no danger or negative effect on their academic performances of their respective final school year results.

The exercise, according to MOE, aims to adequately prepare the candidates ahead of the exam schedule.

MOE reiterates that the promised benefits of foreign scholarships to the 10 highest performing students on the official WASSC Examination remains applicable.

“The best 10 students for the upcoming WASSC Examination will be offered foreign scholarships to pursue further studies,” MOE said.

Henceforth, the ministry will provide test papers and other materials needed at the various testing centers during the mock exam.

“It is important to note that the WASSCE intervention project is implemented as an immediate impact initiative while the ministry finalizes major projects geared towards a holistic improvement of the country’s education system,” the statement said.

About Examination

The WASSCE is a type of standardized test in West Africa. It is administered by the West African Examinations Council. It is only offered to candidates residing in Anglophone West African countries. The academic school-leaving qualification awarded upon successful completion of the exams is the WASSCE.

WASSCE is also known by its former name, General Certificate Examinations (GCE). All students from private and public schools are allowed to take this examination, and uniforms are compulsory. However, other rules and regulations are applied on every candidate. This examination is usually done by students done with senior secondary school so as to correct their results if needed. The results are mostly available by December.