WAEC Increases Fees for Primary, Jr. High Candidates

Plus new ‘customized mathematical set’ that aims to curtail examination malpractices

The Monrovia National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced increment in fees for both primary and junior high school students who will sit the certificate examinations across the country in the coming years.

The fees have been increased from L$1,000 to L$2,000 for primary and from L$2,350 to L$3,500 for junior high school students.

WAEC also announced that, “beginning April 2020, we will introduce a customized mathematical set (CMS) on our West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examinations (LJHSCE).”

“With the introduction of this new gadget,” WAEC added, “candidates will be barred from carrying personal materials such as calculators and watches to examination centers, because the set contains all of what the candidates will need to sit the exams, including a calculator with an installed timepiece.”

The decision was reached at the 126th Meeting of the Liberia Administrative and Finance (A&F) Committee on June 17, 2019 in Monrovia, chaired by Madam Madia Mensah, who proxied for Alexander Duopu, Deputy Education Minister for Instruction.

The Committee is the highest decision making body on administrative and financial matters of the institution. It comprises key national stakeholders, including the ministries of Education, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Civil Service Agency, General Services Agency, Association of Universities, National Teachers Association of Liberia, and National Principal Association.

According to WAEC, the resolution to introduce the customized mathematical set aims to curtail examination malpractices and other misconduct on the part of candidates during the administration of exams.

The body at the meeting agreed that the mathematical set is purchased for seven United States dollars (US$7.00), and that payment be done through schools. The Committee also agreed that ownership of the mathematical set would be solely the candidates.

WAEC is a West African examinations body established by law in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct test and award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.