Vulnerable Bomi Residents Elated by Diasporan Gesture

The National Bomi Citizens Association in the Americas (NBCAA), a conglomeration of a cross-section of citizens hailing from Bomi, has pledged its unflinching support and commitment to galvanizing financial and material resources to urgently intervene in providing hope for the most vulnerable population in the county.

The project is headed by Joe Wilson, a prominent son of the county. It was through the instrumentality of Mr. Wilson and his committee that funds were being provided by Diaspora Bomi citizens for an immediate intervention in the County.

NBCAA President, Murphy Gibson, said he was delighted that the NBCAA COVID-19 Taskforce would demonstrate and execute such a timely job.

“Our people are suffering, especially during this global Coronavirus pandemic and, as such, the sons and daughters of the county will do everything possible to improve their welfare through the provision of quality health care delivery, better learning environment for school-going kids, as well as providing life skills opportunities for all,” said Gibson.

According to the president of the NBCAA, the procurement of over one hundred fifty bags of rice for the most challenging population, including people living with disabilities, visually-impaired persons and the elderly, during this period of an outbreak of coronavirus is a clear indication that the county remains a top priority at the level of the Association.

Mr. Murphy Gibson intimated that if the statistics conducted some years back, which indicated that Bomi is the poorest county in Liberia, must be changed as the fastest growing and developing county, citizens in the Diaspora and here must work collectively to push the agenda of the county at the local and national levels.

Speaking recently to reporters when he led a team of the Association’s Chapter to distribute rice to a cross-section of citizens in Tubmanburg and adjacent towns and villages, a representative of the US-based Association, Charles Konneh, said the donation of rice to less fortunate individuals is a way of ensuring that they follow all measures put in place by Health authorities in Liberia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization.

Konneh told beneficiaries that included the local Chapter of the Group of 77, Christian Association of the Blind and the elderly people that the association will always stand with them in times of difficulties and crisis, adding that the donation of the rice was not the first of its kind initiated by the Association.

He recounted the intervention by the Association at the Liberian Government Referral Hospital in Trumanburg through the provision of fuel for the running of the facility’s generator in order to save lives.

Meanwhile, the heads of the local Disabled Chapters in Tubmanburg have extolled the National Bomi Citizens Association in the Americas (NACCA) for identifying with them in these difficult times of a global health pandemic that has slowed down all economic activities and other means of livelihood in the county.

The group said while they appreciate the rice donation to their respective organizations, they, however, are calling on the Association to make available some empowerment materials for skills development in order to put an end to roaming in street corners for hand-outs.

Several hard-to-reach towns and villages with a public health facility in Bomi County benefited from the rice donation as the consignment of food supplies were transported on motorbikes to the beneficiaries.

Some of the towns and villages with a health facility that benefited from the one hundred fifty bags of 25kg rice included Beafinie, Beh-Sao, Gaya Hill, Sackie Town, Yomo Town, Gohnzippo, Goghen Malema, Golodee, Jenneh #3, Beh Town and Daigweh Town.

Others are Suehn Town, Mobah Town, Mecca, Sass Town, Beajolo, Fefeh Town, Zordee, and Bonjeh, among others.