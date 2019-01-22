VP Taylor to Launch National Debate Championship

The organizer of Liberia’s premier debate competition, Youth for Change (YOC) Incorporated, has announced Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor as the official launcher of the upcoming 15-county debate championship.

Youth for Change Incorporated, formerly Devine Event and Consultancy, is an education-oriented organization that has been organizing the competition since 2015.

The upcoming competition, which is the first of its kind in the country to feature 120 high schools from across the 15 counties, is expected to kick start a week after the Vice President launches the program in Ganta, Nimba County on January 23, 2019, and is declared it open by Education Minister D. Ansu Sonii.

YOC, in a press statement, said the debate championship, which has been in existence for the last five years, has brought to prominence young intellectuals like Nathan Gbee, Satta Sheriff, a child rights advocate, Olivia Precious Livingstone, John Singbae and Beulah Nimene, an emerging poet.

YOC founder and executive director, Alex Devine, said the debate competition offers a unique opportunity for students to acquire new skills and express themselves about topics relevant to society.

Devine added that through the debate competition, more than 2,000 students across the country will become in-depth researchers, who will improve their public speaking skills with well-informed, logical and persuasive arguments.

The competition, according to Mr. Devine, presents a golden opportunity for the older generation, who are currently ruling the country to connect with the new generation, listen and learn about their views as well as their visions about the country’s future.

“The overall objective of the competition is to improve students research, and intellectual skills to formulate their own arguments on national issues in a way that solves problems. What we are doing is a great initiative to get students, who are the future leaders of this country, to engage in a dialogue with their peers, which provides an open forum for celebrating new ideas that will help us work towards a sustainable future,” he said.

Mr. Devine: “Since it inception five years ago, the competition has provided students a unique opportunity to participate in professional coaching on public speaking.