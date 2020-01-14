VP Taylor Snubs Legislature Reopening Ceremony

–Authoritative Source Cites Lack of Budgetary Support
The President of the Liberian Senate, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, reportedly wrote and informed the Senate during the opening of the 3rd sitting of the 54th Legislature that she was boycotting the opening ceremony of the National Legislature, in protest of the lack of support to her office.
An authoritative source within the corridor of the Senate, who begged anonymity, told our reporter yesterday: “the Vice President wrote the Senate that she will be absent today because of lack of support to her office, so the Senate is fully aware and has the letter in its possession; you can call the Senate Pro Tempore or the Secretary.”
However, in a statement welcoming his colleagues to the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, Senate Pro Tempore Albert Tugbe Chie said: “The Vice President and President of the Senate had an emergency situation this morning and is unable to be with us; in line with the Constitution, she has asked me to carry on the normal business of the Senate.”
The absence of Vice President Taylor from the yearly ceremony was first noticed when those attending the event observed that the Vice President, who should be flanked by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Senate Pro Tempore for the march into the Rotunda of the Capitol, was nowhere seen.
This is the second time that the Vice President has snubbed an official or assigned function. It can be recalled that during the June 7, 2019 protest organized by the Council of Patriots, the Vice President was reportedly designated to proxy for President George Weah to receive the petition from the protesters on behalf of the Government. Vice President Taylor, however, declined at the 11th hour, citing illness.
Meanwhile, it is not clear whether the Vice President will preside at the first sitting of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature (Senate) this morning (Tuesday).
When the Daily Observer contacted the Secretary of the Senate, Nanbolor Singbeh, via mobile phone yesterday to confirm or deny our source’s assertion, his phone rang without answer.
‘Judgement in October’
In his statement to the Senators present during yesterday’s opening ceremony, Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie reminded the fifteen (15) Senators seeking re-election in the Special Senatorial Elections, slated for October, that “judgment will come in October, as you prepare for your final exams.”
For Senators of the second category will retain their seats until they are up for re-election in 2023, the Pro Tempore reminded them that their workload will increase as their incumbent colleagues are away from the Capitol Building. “I will seek your indulgence and understanding to fill the gap, in addition to your own assignments.”
With respect to those expected movements, the Grand Kru County Senator promised to seek the blessing of the Senate Leadership to make the relevant adjustments to the composition of the Statutory Committees.
“In the next few weeks, the President of Liberia will present his Legislative agenda to us. As we deal with Legislative instruments from the President, I will challenge all of us, since we are lawmakers, to draft legislation of national dimensions, for consideration of the Legislature and eventually the Executive Branch,” Pro Tempore Chie challenged.
Wow! You mean the chopper-in-chief (CIC) is protesting too? Please.
It’s good for Jewel. She, too, is dishonest, disrespectful and corrupt.
I do not know what to say really what you share very well and useful to the community, I feel that it makes our community much more deve loped, thanks
Not marriages bring joy and happiness. Some are painful but you hold your heart to stay there probably because of some family or personal reason/s
Petarus Dolo
In making a few comments to your posts, I do not quite understand what you mean in your first sentence, “Not marriages bring joy and happiness.” Do you really mean that? I do not think so. And if you do not mean that, then maybe you need to clarify that statement because it may imply to some readers that marriage does not bring joy and happiness at all; however, it does.
I truly agree with you in your final remarks that some marriages bring grief either for some “family or personal/s reasons.” This is so for marriages that cut across the formation of many social relationships including political ones like the much talked about one between Jewel and Weah.
However, all things considered, being in a marriage does not mean an individual should stay in it despite its detriment to the person’s wellbeing. In connection to this thought, I’ve been wondering where in the Liberian constitution is the president given the right to arbitrarily setup an office for his wife and authorize a budgetary appropriation of US$500,000 while the vice president’s office is underfunded?
Now, am I suggesting that Jewel should resign from the vice presidency since she does get along with Weah? No. But sometimes, it is far better to dissolve a relationship rather than to try to maintain it because after you weigh the costs and benefits of maintaining it against the backdrop of the emotional and psychological pains that it brings on you, you’ll sooner or later discover that such a struggle was not worth to endure in the first place.
I believe the decision as to Jewel’s future, political ambition will be based on the outcomes of whatever consultations she has with her own political constituency since her coming to power was based on an agreement of a coalition of parties of which Weah’s CDC is a part of.
Physical law dictates that whatsoever that goes up, will come down and so is the law of political gravity.
Dear Sir,
Thank you for calling my attention to what I wrote.
I really meant to “Not ALL marriages bring joy and happiness”.
Sorry for omitting the ALL.
Good morning.
I really meant to say……