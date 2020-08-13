VP Taylor “Refused to Go to #14 Military Hospital”

… on suspicion of accuracy of COVID-19 test results, a source says.
Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, 57, is currently isolated and quarantined in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana, where she is undergoing treatment after having tested positive for COVID-19.
Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is the premier health-care facility in Ghana. Located in Accra, it is the only public tertiary hospital in the southern part of the country. It is a teaching hospital affiliated with the medical school of the University of Ghana. Three centers of excellence, the National Cardiothoracic Centre, the National Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the Radiotherapy Centres are all part of the KBTH.
The Ghana Health authority has since notified the airline to establish a contact tracing.
The Daily Observer has reliably learned from an impeccable source, who begged not to be named, that Madam Vice President tested positive on Tuesday, August 11, upon her arrival at the specialist hospital where she went to seek additional medical care owing to respiratory complications.
In Liberia, the Vice President and President of the Senate was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday, August 7, 2020.
The Daily Observer further learned, though it remains unconfirmed, that after Vice President Taylor was diagnosed with COVID-19, she refused to go to the 14 Military Hospital for a perceived doubt she had about the “results” and public distrust in COVID-19 testing results. The Vice President’s conceived perception about the credibility of the outcome of her test is happening at a time when Dr. Mosoka Fallah, Executive Director of the National Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), has been suspended indefinitely for what President Weah called “ethical, professional and Administrative lapses.”
The source indicated: “The Vice President prefers to be treated for the COVID-19 outside of Liberia for health and political safety.”
President George M. Weah, on the day he suspended Dr. Fallah, set up a special investigative committee to probe the reported breach in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of COVID-19 test results by the NPHIL.
There were several allegations in recent weeks against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus. They were required to get tested in order to get travel clearance from health authorities as part of protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, especially among fellow international travelers.
The committee, which has been given 72 hours to submit its findings, includes the President of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, LMDC; the Minister of Justice; Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control, CDC; the Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO).
The committee is charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there have been systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.
Are you surprised that a government official (VP Taylor) refused to go a government run hospital (#14 Military)?? I’m not. Liberia has one the world worst public health systems. Most government medical facilities are characterized by poor sanitation conditions, reckless medical staff, and lack of basic medical equipment.
That’s nothing new. But with decades of corruption, dysfunction, and incompetence in our government, why would anyone believe that government should do more to solve problems and help meet the needs of ordinary Liberians??
It’s time for the government to get the hell out of the way, and let the FREE markets (businesses and individuals) solve our problems. Businesses and individuals are far more professional, efficient and competent than our good-for-nothing government!.
We knew that the VP was suffering from complications of the Covid-19 disease, but the CDC propagandist Musu M. Kamara is on social media denying that the VP was tested positive of the virus.
Instead of this Weah government using the resources used to build this useless military hospital, the monies expanded to erect this structure could had been better used to improve conditions at the Redemption and JFK hospitals respectively.
VP Taylor was senator from Bong county for over 9 years, but did not do anything to improve the Phebe hospital, one the best in rural Liberia, and her home county, she should be ashamed to be travelling to Ghana to be treated for Respiratory problems, which is associated with the coronavirus disease, whereas had the Phebe hospital been up to its pre-war condition would have easily taken care of that condition. They fight to get in public leadership position just to line their pockets, instead of improving the living conditions of the people that elect them.
The cost to fly to Ghana, and the cost to be quarantined at the hospital in Accra would have been better spent to improve the Phebe hospital in Suakoko, Bong county.
I wonder how do these government officials feel leaving their own government medical facilities to seek medical attention in neighboring underdeveloped countries? Liberia is really “sinking”, we can’t even treat common respiratory problems at our teaching hospitals.
I know that the apologists of this inept Weah government will not treat my opinion intellectually, but will resort to insults and innuendo, because they lack the intellectual capacity to engage my opinion intellectually, but we are not perturbed.
Tolo Bonah Corfah
[I wonder how do these government officials feel leaving their own government medical facilities to seek medical attention in neighboring underdeveloped countries?]
They feel great brother! They think they’ve reached the climax of life when elected to serve in Liberia. They do NOT understand that public service is synonymous to serving God. Unlike pastoral workers, elected officials are paid to serve humanity (their people). This unique and proud mission of public service is not perceived by elected officials of Liberia. For them, it’s their time to get rich.
Liberians hold the belief God will come down from heaven to build our country, or the white men will come to build it for us and later we thumb our chest to say, “this is our country, we need it back!”
Mr. Tolo Bonah Corfah, you boasted yesterday about been highly educated. Please demonstrate your commanding heights in education by ensuring that your composition contain PARAGRAPHS,
Mr. Tolo Bonah Corfah, again, please ensure that your composition contains PARAGRAPHS!
I wish you speedy recovery VP. God is in control. 173 years now people still seeking medical attention in places like Ghana is this not a disgrace n shame to Liberia, the oldest republic? My heart bleed when am going through such news. With all the resources we have no good health system, no good educational system, no good road network. The oldest republic in Africa God have merciful.
I hope our President will compel Vice President Jewell Howard-Taylor to repay our taxpayers money, upon her recovery. I am extremely angry, that VP Howard-Taylor has allegedly refused to be treated at our local facility, for fear of her life. Her unjustifiable decision, to fly to Ghana for treatment, should have bee financed from her pocket, and not from our limited resources. I pray for her speedy recovery, and the restitution of our money. We are not aware of the origin of her fear, but we are aware that this regime was the best option for Liberia, in 2017. How can she express such preposterous allegation against her “friends”? Madam Taylor, your greatest wish has been granted, therefore you must relax, and enjoy it. Expect no sympathy!
T. B. Corfah,
By making the charges you’ve made, you have exposed yourself to condemnation. Please be aware that most defenders or sympathizers of Weah do not arrogantly attack hardcore critics like you without a just cause. The truth of the matter is that you and your critics sometimes heap baseless accusations on Weah irrespective of how he puts forth effort. You and your fellow critics show no empathy or compassion whatsoever. A behavior like that cannot go on without being challenged.
Let’s take a listen very seriously. You’ve made a charge by saying that VP Howard-Taylor served nine years in the Liberian Senate but did little or nothing to improve Phoebe Hospital in her county of Bong. Again, while that charge is unarguably valid, you veered off your lane in order to blame Weah for a military hospital that has been built. Based on what you’ve done, I am left with no alternative but to ask the following
questions…..
(1) Does Weah deserve any credit for having built a hospital? And
(2). Are you accusing Weah of complicity because the former Senator, Howard-Taylor did not do a darn thing to improve Phoebe Hospital during her Senatorial career?