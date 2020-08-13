VP Taylor “Refused to Go to #14 Military Hospital”

… on suspicion of accuracy of COVID-19 test results, a source says.

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, 57, is currently isolated and quarantined in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana, where she is undergoing treatment after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is the premier health-care facility in Ghana. Located in Accra, it is the only public tertiary hospital in the southern part of the country. It is a teaching hospital affiliated with the medical school of the University of Ghana. Three centers of excellence, the National Cardiothoracic Centre, the National Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the Radiotherapy Centres are all part of the KBTH.

The Ghana Health authority has since notified the airline to establish a contact tracing.

The Daily Observer has reliably learned from an impeccable source, who begged not to be named, that Madam Vice President tested positive on Tuesday, August 11, upon her arrival at the specialist hospital where she went to seek additional medical care owing to respiratory complications.

In Liberia, the Vice President and President of the Senate was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The Daily Observer further learned, though it remains unconfirmed, that after Vice President Taylor was diagnosed with COVID-19, she refused to go to the 14 Military Hospital for a perceived doubt she had about the “results” and public distrust in COVID-19 testing results. The Vice President’s conceived perception about the credibility of the outcome of her test is happening at a time when Dr. Mosoka Fallah, Executive Director of the National Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), has been suspended indefinitely for what President Weah called “ethical, professional and Administrative lapses.”

The source indicated: “The Vice President prefers to be treated for the COVID-19 outside of Liberia for health and political safety.”

President George M. Weah, on the day he suspended Dr. Fallah, set up a special investigative committee to probe the reported breach in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of COVID-19 test results by the NPHIL.

There were several allegations in recent weeks against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus. They were required to get tested in order to get travel clearance from health authorities as part of protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, especially among fellow international travelers.

The committee, which has been given 72 hours to submit its findings, includes the President of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, LMDC; the Minister of Justice; Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control, CDC; the Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO).

The committee is charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there have been systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.