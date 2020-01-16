VP Taylor Airs Qualms with ‘Some Members of Executive Branch’

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has exposed in the public space what could have been handled confidentially, after withholding it in mind for months without a solution.
Vice President Taylor, the second person in command after the President, says she has been facing difficulties with some members of the Executive Branch of government, especially as regards budgetary allotments due her office as Vice President.
In a letter to Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie, VP Taylor wrote: “Honorable President Pro-Tempore and Members of the Liberian Senate, I am constrained to write this letter to inform you of the continuing and seemingly intentional circumstances surrounding financial obligations due in support of my duties as Vice President of the Republic and President of the Liberian Senate. Last year, I had the privilege to meet with members of the Liberian Senate to inform them of the difficulties I was undergoing with some members of the Executive Branch; as it related to budgetary support for my office and the need for their intervention.”
The Daily Observer had reported earlier the absence of the Vice President from the opening session of the 3rd Sitting of the 54th Legislature, quoting an insider that the Vice President’s decision to stay away was a protest action.
According to the letter, the Vice President said after writing the Senate, it was agreed that members of that body would intervene to make things better. “Unfortunately, I have patiently waited without any word, and the situation has since not improved. I am saddened to inform you, as elders of our Nation, that the situation remains that bills due my office from 2018-2019 are still not paid and the operational expenses which I needed for the effective running or functioning of my office (Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia), during 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 budget years have not been paid,” said VP Taylor in her letter.
The letter, which content presents an agitated connotation, informed the President Pro-Tempore and members of the Senate that the situation has left the Vice President without proper security arrangements for her safe movements and without the ability to provide necessities for her office.
“Currently, the security vehicles, including 2 bullet proof vehicles, needed for my movements have still not been provided to my detail. As a result, I have been unable to leave my home over the past 3 weeks. I am therefore constrained to inform this Honorable body that due to the constraints described, I am unable to attend to my duties during this opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th National Legislature 2020; until these constraints are attended to,” said the Vice President.
VP Taylor then stressed that she was duly voted into the office of the Vice President and she should be empowered to perform her duties as other officials and offices that are being supported. She went on to say in the communication to the Senate that it is her responsibility to inform the Liberian Senate when such a situation confronting her continues to exist; expressing the hope that it will claim the attention and intervention of the Senate to act.
At the end of her communication, Vice president Taylor attached her financial record to the letter for the Pro-Tempore’s perusal to know how grave the situation is.
The stressful experience expressed in the Vice President’s letter to the Senate, accompanied by ‘protest’ action, has got pundits postulating that she, like her predecessor, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, might just be a”a racing car parked in the garage.”
As the political fever intensified during the 2017 election campaign, then-Senator Taylor quipped in one of her political statements that: “I will not be a parked car in the garage,” suggesting that the remark, originally made by then Vice President Boakai, was a sign of weakness.
However, since taking over two years now, the relationship between the Vice President and her superior, President Weah, has been less than cordial, a plausible factor in the current financial plight of her office. It can also be recalled that the President complained in 2018 that the Vice President was making trips abroad without informing him.
The Vice President on the other hand, has for sometimes now been complaining of demeaning treatment from the Executive that her office was not being supported and benefits that must come to her were not forth coming.
A wise person once said, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”
Guess what? President Weah squandered his first opportunity to make a good first impression when he took office.
No seasoned politician, who comes into office in his first year in a poor country like Liberia, would spend lavishly on building his own mansions and luxurious town houses while many Liberians live in abject poverty. That wrong first impression: some purported that he used his own wealth, becomes indelible in the minds of many poor Liberians.
Consequently, V.P. Taylor should know that Liberia problems are bigger than just financial disagreements she has with The Executive Branch. It’s sometimes unbearable to witness the dishonorable treatment the office of the Vice President is receiving under this coalition government while other CDC Lawmakers and others in the Executive Branch are enjoying preferential treatment from the President.
Liberia’s problems are mostly structural and systemic compounded by weak leadership problems. Not until all Liberians demand structural changes in our weak check and balance system of government, Liberia will continue to lack in every facet of political, social, and economic developments.
The will and creativity to restructure our poorly implemented political, social, educational and economic system, which could help us revitalize the national economy and develop a viable social structure, have been put on the back burner. At the same, there exists a perpetual political struggle for power, fame and riches which takes precedence among the hierarchies (government officials) in Liberia.
All these power struggles for personal aggrandizement have created a toxic atmosphere in the governance of Liberia as seen between the President and his Vice President, and the unending dysfunctions in the legislative branch of government.
If there are insufficient funds to be allocated to the V.P. office, then reduce some of the functions of her office: why is the Liberian marketing Association assigned under the executive branch? Let the City Mayor and the Health Department deal with these city related issues.
Yes indeed, the V.P. presides over the senate and cast a tie breaking vote in the senate. However, the V.P. serves at the discretion of the President and the president can give the V.P. certain functionaries. However, due to budgetary constraints, it is wise that austerity measures be put across the entire government entities (except emergency services) and not only the V.P. office which seems like a personal vendetta against the V.P. to force her out of this current administration.
Liberia’s over-bloated, ineffective and corrupt government coupled with insurmountable debts are not the answer in solving Liberia’s economic problems.
Implement a lean and smart government! Cut down on corruption! Be productive! Maintain the peace! Create a stable environment to attract investors! Work hard and be creative! Last but not the least, incurred reasonable debts! These are some key indicators in removing the shackles of political and economic oppression in Liberia.
V.P. Taylor, I hope for peace and unity in Liberia, there will be some mediation on your behalf from leading members of the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch.
Leadership is sacrificial: that includes all three branches of government!!
I like the paragraph above Mr. Conneh!
But why is the V. P complaining about when that their time nah? When the woman get pregnant,it takes 9 months before baby comes. These are the excat words used by the V.P when she went to Gbanga to campaign against someone running to replace her as senator since that space was now open. This is your time ooh so pls let people hear meh.
VP Jewel-Taylor and her boss, George Weah, ought to have a good working relationship. There are no ifs and buts here. Work together and bury the hatchet if there’s any. I know it’s not going to be honky-dory always, but unit cohesion in the Executive Branch is important.
Do not allow the demons to disrupt! Patch things up quickly. Your enemies are waiting in the wings. Your enemies will dance under the stars with great joy if you fail to work together. It hurts, but hang in there. Okay?
Peace.