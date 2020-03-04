VP Taylor Promises Government’s Protection of People With Disabilities

-Makes US$5K cash donation to Christian Association of the Blind

Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, says government remains committed to the protection of people with disabilities in the country.

The Vice President said the government will continue to take steps to address challenges facing people with disabilities including members of the Christian Association of the Blind (CAB) .

Speaking last Friday at CAB’s 8th General Assembly held at the organization’s headquarters on the Roberts Field Highway, VP Taylor declared that the year 2020 is the time to take concrete steps to address issues confronting minority and disadvantaged groups.

She stressed the need for people with disabilities to increase their voices by working towards their representation at the level of the legislature.

She thanked the national president of CAB, Beyan G. Kota, and his co-workers for their continued engagement with the government and international partners to seek the welfare of people with disabilities in Liberia.

Vice President Howard-Taylor then presented US$5,000 (five thousand United States Dollars) to the CAB and promised to closely work with them to fence the school and headquarters of the organization located in the R-2 Community on the Roberts Field Highway.

During the visit, VP Howard-Taylor held brief interactions with some of the visually impaired students, including Semah G. Weifur of the local NGO.

In his remarks, Beyan Kota lauded the Vice President for her support to his organization and other people with disabilities in the country. He said VP Howard-Taylor has been very supportive of the activities of CAB and thanked her for the latest financial contribution to the association.

The CAB boss disclosed that the group will shortly provide an architectural design to the office of the Vice President before commencing the construction of the fence.