VOX Liberia Identifies with Vulnerable Communities

A Liberian based Charity, VOX Liberia based in Lower Margibi County, has begun identifying with the most vulnerable population in Boye’s Town in Marshall on the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the distribution of two hundred seventy-five 25kg bags of rice, face masks and gloves in Boye’s Town and its environs, the vision bearer and co-founder of VOX Liberia, Joseph Kebbie currently based in Accra, said the current lockdown imposed as a result of the State of Emergency to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus has created serious economic hardship for individuals who depend on daily transactions to provide food and other necessities to their families.

Mr. Kebbie said as part of the distribution exercise, VOX Liberia in collaboration with its partners also provided 30 bags of the 25kg rice plus some undisclosed amount of cash to religious leaders who he said depend solely on offerings being collected during worship services to cater to their families.

He said religious leaders are currently unable to conduct worship services as a result of the closure of churches which is part of the social distancing measures put in place by the Liberian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

VOX Liberia as part of its humanitarian initiatives also provided roofing sheets to some of the most affected people who were devastated by a recent violent storm in Boye’s Town and other parts of Liberia.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Liberia, VOX Liberia in collaboration with its international and local partners has been providing humanitarian services to less-fortunate Liberians especially disadvantaged youth by distributing clothes, food, and non-food materials as part of its outreach activities. VOX Liberia also provides free sanitary pads to help keep girls in school, hosts soccer tournaments and provides soccer balls to schools.

He added that they are also involved in helping the locals with much-needed items. He, therefore, thanked VOX Liberia’s Local and International partners for their contributions to the growth and development of Liberian people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph Kebbie has clarified that he does not intend to run for any political office in the future, noting that his humanitarian services to the people of Liberia and on the African continent is straightly based on the mandate of the word of God as indicated in Hebrews 13:16, (NIV) “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

He added that serving as Africa Director for Christianity Works & Praise Life and as Reach Beyond Sub-Saharan Africa Media Training Coordinator respectively, should be a pride to the nation for a Liberian to serve the continent of Africa and not look for a political office in Liberia.

Mr. Kebbie also commended all well-meaning Liberians and humanitarian organizations that are currently giving back to the country especially to the most vulnerable people who usually find it very difficult to acquire food and other needed materials.