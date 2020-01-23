‘Voting to Confirm Nominees Must Be Public’

Senator Dillon Says

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has promised to introduce bills on the Senate floor for the review of certain rules of the Liberian Senate, particularly the one that has to do with ‘yea and nay’ votes on critical national issues.

Addressing Legislative reporters recently at the Capitol Building, Senator Dillon argued that the President makes public nominations, and sees no reason why the Senate confirms or rejects behind closed doors (Executive Session).

“The President nominates publicly, and time for us to confirm or reject by our votes, it must be done publicly. And the way it should be done, also, is to take it on the record. There are grave Constitutional issues that, before we take a decision and power leaves this place, it must meet the Constitutional threshold of a two-thirds of membership of this body. If we have to declare or agree with the President on the declaration of a state of emergency, it must be two-thirds of the membership of thirty, and not two-thirds of the number of people that came to session that day,” Senator Dillon explained.

The Liberty Party lawmaker further intimated that in order to arrive at the two-thirds, there must be a roll call and, “and for us to have a history of how to vote here, let the record show that I voted yes or no; nobody should be hiding behind yea and nay here again, let’s hide behind a stand with our record. Integrity is doing what is right even when nobody is watching.”