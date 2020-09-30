Voter Roll Update Exercise Will Not Be Extended

— NEC says

The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) reminds all Liberians that the 2020 Voter Roll Update (VRU) exercise officially ended on 25 September 2020 and emphasized that there will be no extension.

A statement issued by the NEC on Monday, 28 September 2020 comes in the wake of appeals from several Civil Society Groups, Community Based Organizations, and other Liberians for the NEC to extend the VRU process.

The NEC statement reaffirms its earlier position on 22 September 2020 that the VRU exercise, which commenced on 11 September 2020 and ended on Friday 25 September 2020 at 5:00 PM, will not be extended.

The NEC statement says that any extension of the exercise will mean changing the Election Date of December 8, 2020.

However, NEC Boss Davidetta Browne Lansanah at a press conference on 22 September 2020 said the NEC was under obligation to make up for some VRU centers that were not covered or did not start on time, effected by logistical challenges due to bad roads.

According to the Commission, the Counties affected by the delay are Gbarpolu, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Cess, River Gee and Sinoe. The extension ends today September 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, NEC informs the public that the candidate nomination Exercise for the by-elections in district number 2, Sinoe County and district number 9, Montserrado County starts on 5 October 2020 and ends on 15 October 2020.

The Commission says the candidate nomination exercise is in line with its key electoral dates released for the conduct of the two By-elections.

Accordingly, Nomination exercise runs daily, from Monday through Saturday beginning at 9:00AM until 5:00PM excluding National Holidays.

Candidate Nomination forms will be delivered to the Chairman or Secretary General of Political Parties for onward distribution to their aspirants, while independent aspirants will be required to appear in person or designate a liaison officer with a letter of authorization to pick-up said form, the NEC says.

Meanwhile, the accreditation process for political party agents, observers and the media for the 8 December 2020 two By-elections starts on Saturday, 3 October 2020 and ends on 25 November 2020 at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission in Sinkor.

Accordingly, the NEC says each institution is required to pick-up a form, fill it in and return same to the Political Affairs Section along with relevant documentations to be accredited. The Commission says accreditation forms will be available at the political affairs section of the NEC from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.