Visiting U.S. Medical Team “Timely and Appropriate”, Says Pres. Weah

President George Weah has praised a visiting American medical team for its hard work and relieving services targeting citizens, particularly underprivileged Liberians, the Executive Mansion said in a release.

President Weah said he was elated that citizens and other residents in the country were benefiting from valuable medical services being conducted by the team of US doctors.

The President made the commendation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, when the visiting doctors paid a courtesy call on him at his Foreign Affairs office in Monrovia.

Under the auspices of Marcy Health Services, a United States based medical organization, in collaboration with Operation International, the 23-person U.S. Medical team is in Liberia performing a range of medical services at the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia. Marcy Health Services is founded by a Liberian medical doctor, Madam Saiyai Hansen.

The medical practitioners were accompanied to the President’s office by Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Sr., Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The team, which is also expected to visit school campuses to treat needy people, includes three Liberian medical doctors, including Saiyai Hansen, Patricia Anderson and Evelyn Jones.

“I want to thank the team for coming this far to help the people of Liberia. This is totally welcoming,” the President said.

He praised the Liberian members of the team who mobilized their professional colleagues to come back home to conduct critical medical operations for fellow Liberians. President Weah said that the visit of the medical doctors to Liberia was “timely and appropriate,” particularly when government has been searching for true partnerships in the health sector.

President Weah pledged his Government’s commitment to partner with the visiting team to provide much-need medical services in the country calling them, “special people.”

He emphasized the need for the involvement of relevant government agencies and ministries and the office of Liberia’s First Lady, Clar Weah, to move on with plans to expand critical medical services to Liberians.

Amb. Kemayah, who helped facilitate the medical team’s visit to Liberia, commended the President for granting the doctors audience. He promised to work with other partners to provide needed assistance to the people of Liberia.