“Victory Is Certain, Though Not Complacent”

— Says Montserrado County Senatorial candidate, Representative Thomas P. Fallah

Montserrado Senatorial candidate, Thomas Pangar Fallah has expressed confidence that his ascendancy to the Senate is certain but urged his supporters to vote for him as they have assured him during campaign days.

“I am very positive that I will win this election. I have confidence in the many voices who want true leadership for the forward march of Montserrado. Victory is certain, even though I am not complacent. This is why I am working with all of my poll watchers across the seventeen electoral districts to ensure the process is fairly done,” Fallah told journalists after he cast his vote.

Dressed in a white suit and flanked by his supporters, Rep. Fallah, marched on and cast his vote at the 72nd Army Barracks Public School, Precinct #1 Polling place place #1.

The Montserrado District #5 Representative said Legislative work is not about much talk on facebook or radio stations, but about making impact through tangible developmental initiatives.

“I have the experience and I know what it takes to navigate through in order to get the interest of my people a priority on the floor of Plenary. I respect everybody and my working relationship with my colleagues is good. That alone is a factor to give me the edge,” he boasted.

He called on voters across the county to remain peaceful and law abiding as they go about voting.

“Liberia is all we have and we have the power to change the narratives from negative to positive. To all who believe in my work, please be civil and respect the elections officers as well as the joint security teams,” Fallah admonished.

Voters’ thoughts

Ealier, Satta Reeves, a woman in her 60s who was seen not well, made her way to one of the polling places and cast her vote.

Struggling with elephantiasis (gowa or swollen foot), said she could not feel better sitting at home without participating in the decision making process on who becomes the next Senator of Montserrado.

“I am feeling alright. We want change. We want things to be better for us and our children. I want our country to develop and we should hold together as one people so we can move foraward,” Madam Reeves told the Daily Observer.

She added: “I have voted many times in my life but today, I am feeling far better than ever before.”

When asked why the excitement, Madam Reeves said her candidate (unnamed) is a good man and he will do many good things in the best interest of the people he will be representing at the Senate.

Cleopatra Jackson, a first time voter, said she has great dreams in life but the struggle for education is a “bitter test in Liberia.”

“I want to go to school. I want to attend university and learn so I can do something to help people in the future,” Ms. Jackson said.

Erasmus Tamba, 25 yeras old said he voted in 2017 Representative and Presidential Elections as well as the By-elections that followed, but the December 8 Special Senatorial election is exceptional.

“I don’t know, but I feel too happy. That’s why I have come to vote. I believe that something good will happen after this election,” Tamba said.

When asked what he thought is good and would happen, he said he has a strong belief that whoever is elected will truly respresent the interest of the people instead of only focusing on his or her own personal benefits.

Referendum

Rep. Thomas Fallah, as expected, said he voted all “Yes” to the eight propositions because they are in the best interest of the country.

Many other voters, when asked, asid they voted as they understood the proposition.

“I did not come here for the referendum but I voted as I understood it,” a man in his 40s who declined to give his name said.

According to him, there was no sufficient civic voter education or public awareness on the referendum and as such he did what he could do.