Veteran Educator, Dr. Ruth Doe, Dies

Former Principal, J.J. Roberts United Methodist School

Dr. Ruth Doe, a prominent Liberian educator and former principal of the Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist Elementary and High School (JJRUMS) on Coleman Avenue, Sinkor, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Monrovia following a brief illness. She was in her 80th year.

A 1959 graduate of the College of West Africa (CWA), Ruth, in 1960, entered Cuttington College and Divinity School (now Cuttington University), where she specialized in the Natural Sciences. Her Cuttington classmates were Abayomi Glover, George Anderson, Gow Alvin Jones, Robert Ellis, Ambassador Thomas Brima, Joseph S. Brown, Esli Holder, Daniel T. Goe, Rose Mendscole Smith Sherman, Victoria Collins Ireland, Joseph Phillips, John Henry Stewart, Dr. Flomo Nyanquoi Stevens, Dr. Walter T. Gwenigale, Genevieve Best Dorbor, Kenneth Y. Best, Professor and author Wilton Sankawulo, Maulay and Ruth Reeves, a noted Liberian author Yvonne Cassell Reeves, Ambassador Dr. James Teah Tarpeh, Varney Kiazolu, and Zizi Harris; the Tanzanian classmates, Bill Madundo and Masoud A. Hassan; the Kenyan classmates—Charles Mbuthia, Christopher Onyango, Ambassador Ochieng Adala and Obadiah Ngwiri.

Upon graduation from Cuttington in 1963, Ruth immediately started teaching at the J.J. Roberts School. She later traveled to the United States where she entered the George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, taking the Master of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1968. She returned to J.J. Roberts School, where she was appointed vice-principal and later principal.

Ruth also served as a lay leader at the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church, Monrovia, and registrar of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC).

In February 1997, during the 64th session of the UMC Annual Conference, Dr. Ruth Doe was awarded a Citation of Recognition and Gratitude for her invaluable services to the United Methodist Church and its institutions.

The United Methodist University (UMU) awarded Ruth the Honorary Doctorate degree in Education.

Dr. Ruth Barnie Doe was born on March 22, 1940, in Kokomlemle, Accra, Ghana, unto the union of Mr. Joseph G. Numu Doe and his wife, Madam Glay Doe Juah. Mr. Doe served as assistant to the British manager of the Accra Airport in Accra, Ghana. His wife, Madam Glay Doe Juah, was the founder of the Doe Juah United Methodist Church in Gardnersville, Monrovia.

Ruth started her primary education in Accra before coming home and entering the College of West Africa, where she graduated in 1959.

Ruth’s parents and two brothers predeceased her. Survivors include her sisters, Ms. Catherine Doe and Mrs. Comfort Pupoh Johnson; Ruth’s two sons, Estrada Sherman and Rodrique Kipra and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: The body will be removed from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, at 4:30 p.m. and taken to the S. Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church at Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, for wake keeping at six to nine p.m.

The funeral service will be held at the same church on Friday, November 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in Mount Barclay.