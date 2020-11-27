‘Very Sad Day for the Football World,’ Pres. Weah Describes the Death of Football Legend Maradona

President George M. Weah has described the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, who reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, as a “very sad day for the football world.”

President Weah extended profound sympathies to the icon’s family, the people of Argentina and “all lovers of the beautiful game”.

According to the Executive Mansion, the President touted the extraordinary story of Diego Maradona, who he said “unshackled himself from poverty” as a kid and used his “mastery of football to inspire millions”.

The football legend said he was influenced by the Maradona story during his heyday. But despite his own exploits, marveled at the achievements of the Argentina megastar.

Thousands of fans on Thursday began paying their final respects to the fallen Argentine football legend at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires.

Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina.

According to the BBC, some wept, others blew kisses and said prayers as they filed past the coffin being displayed at the Casa Rosada.

A million people are expected to visit his casket.

Maradona’s coffin – draped in Argentina’s national flag and football shirt, bearing his trademark number 10 on the back — is expected to be on public display until Thursday afternoon, that’s according to the BBC.

The BBC said there were tense scenes when the Casa Rosada opened its doors, as some fans pushed and shoved against the barriers, which were lined with security forces. His family and former teammates took part in a private ceremony earlier in the day.