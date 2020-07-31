Veep Taylor to Grant International Scholarships to 25 Best WASCE Performing Female Students

Vice President (VP) Jewel Howard Taylor has disclosed a plan to sponsor the tertiary education of the 25 best performing female students in the upcoming West African Senior Certificate Exams (WASCE).

Over forty-one thousand 12th graders are expected to sit the regional exams in mid-August in Liberia and, should the results from the exams halls prove that female students perform excellently well, they stand the chance to earn fully sponsored scholarships to China.

VP Taylor made the commitment recently in Gbarnga, Bong County when she made a short stop to speak to students of Gboveh High School, with emphasis placed on girls.

“Females need to be educated in order to have more representation in higher authorities. With the scholarship, many females, who do not have the financial support but have the passion of achieving higher education, can achieve it based on their performances,” VP Taylor said.

As she donated nose masks and other hygienic materials to help students prevent COVID-19, VP Taylor noted further that the scholarship is meant to encourage female students to do their best in their educational sojourn, as it is the only way that could give females much a greater power, enabling them to make genuine choices over the kind of lives they wish to lead.

“There is a need for more females in the Houses of Representatives and Senate.

“For now, I’m the only female in the House of the Senate from Bong County serving as the President of the Liberian Senate. I think it doesn’t show equality,” she said.

She added that female students usually drop out of school than male students because they need to cater to their various homes, something she feels is a major factor for most females not achieving higher education.

Madam Taylor told the students that a team will be set up after the WASSCE to evaluate the best performing female students in the country.

The students, along with their administrators and staff, and thanked VP Taylor for the donation of the face masks and her commitment to ensuring that twenty-five female students, not only from Bong County but the country at large, get a fully sponsored scholarship to study in China after they shall have performed satisfactorily in WASCE.

According to the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s latest report on education in Liberia, there are more girls nowadays in school as compared to boys.

Over the years, the ratio has been drastically measured against female’s participation in education, simply due to rampant teenage pregnancies, forceful marriages and initiation into the Sande society, an ancient traditional form of education.