Varney Taylor Foundation Continues Assistance to Medical Centers Amid COVID-19

-Redemption Hospital, the latest beneficiary of rice supply

The Varney Taylor Foundation (VTF), a non-profit organization in the US and Liberia, continues to assist medical centers in the country, the latest beneficiaries being the staff and patients at the Redemption Hospital in Monrovia with the donation of 40 bags of rice.

The patients of the John F. Kennedy Hospital were the first to benefit from the gesture of the VTF’s Coronavirus humanitarian assistance.

Dr. Williamatta S. Williams-Gibson, Medical Director at the Redemption Hospital, applauded the Foundation for the support to the hospital.

“We are very grateful for this gesture and we can assure you that those baby mothers will have their fair share of this rice supplied us today,” she said.

She said she and her staff are grateful to the Varney Taylor Foundation (VTF) for the generous contribution.

“We all eat rice because it is our staple food and no one here easily goes a day without eating rice. As such, this little contribution will do so much in our homes,” Dr. Gibson further noted.

Earlier, Mr. Matthew Darblo, chief executive officer of VTF-Liberia, told the Redemption Hospital’s management that his foundation is part of the difficult times but not complacent in wanting to sacrifice anything for the good of other people.

“Cllr. Varney Blamah Taylor, the proprietor and chief financier of this Foundation, is a son of Liberia living in the United States whose focus is on helping people back home, mainly the less fortunate,” Darblo said.

He admonished the hospital’s management to ensure that all the patients at the maternity ward receive their own share of the rice.

“Our organization is a non- profit organization operating in the U.S. and Liberia. Its principal objective is to see the less fortunate rise from the state of extreme poverty,” he said.

“The foundation is involved in supporting the agriculture and education sectors as well as health and a lot more of other sectors aimed at promoting good and healthy living,” Darblo further said.

“We will continue to pay the tuition of the less fortunate students and provide them schools materials to enhance their learning. We also support small scale farming activities through the provision of tools and cash to boost production,” added.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Foundation donated fuel, money and medical supplies to Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, and paid the tuition of under-privilege students of the Bomi County Community College, the C.H. Dewey Central High School, as well as the St. Dominic Junior High School and the Al-Rashad Islamic School, all in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.