Varney Taylor Foundation Chips-in to Save Phebe Hospital

-Donates one drum of fuel, a Cheque of L$50,000 for medical supplies and set a new stage for more humanitarian assistance to the hospital.

The Varney Taylor Foundation (VTF), a humanitarian organization with roots and offices in the United States of America and Bomi County, Liberia respectively, has extended its philanthropic gesture to Phebe Hospital in Bong County in sympathy with the many suffering patients and the health workers are undergoing.

All through, most of the VTF donations were carried out in Bomi, the home of Cllr. Varney Blamo Taylor, chief financier of the foundation, who currently resides in the USA. Cllr. Taylor was recently touched by the ugly experiences now confronting the Phebe Hospital and saw it befitting that the foundation chip-in with a drum of fuel and a check of L$50,000.

The quick response of the VTF came following media reports that patients at Phebe Hospital were dying for lack of access to electricity and medical supplies. The reports claimed the attention of a number of well-meaning Liberians and necessitated Cllr. Taylor’s prompt response in a very limited period of time.

“God has blessed me so much. I had my challenges but He brought me through. My famous story I tell is in 2013 when my father and mother died three weeks apart while I was studying for the Washington D.C. Bar exam.

“It was a difficult period in my life. After that, my elder brother died at the John F. Kennedy Hospital (JFK) in Monrovia due to diabetes and following that period, my two step sisters died in the village because of no access to better health care. God has me here for a reason,” Taylor told the Daily Observer when asked about his motivation to lend a helping hand to Phebe Hospital at this time.

He said considering the unwarranted and dire consequences his fellow compatriots are faced with, mainly pertaining the lack of better healthcare system, coupled with lack of the needed resources to take care of patients and health workers, he will launch a campaign in the U.S. and other parts of the world, including Liberia, to help Phebe Hospital and other medical facilities in the country.

Recently, the Varney Taylor Foundation, paid the tuition of all under-privileged students at the Bomi County Community College, as well as the St. Dominic Catholic School and the Charles Henry Dewey (C.H. Dewey) Central High School in Tubmanburg.

The foundation has also provided text books and syllabi of the West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) to the C.H. Dewey Central High School in an effort to allow senior students adequately prepare for the exams.

Professor Matthew Darblo, head of the Varney Taylor Foundation (VTF) in Liberia, led a team of four, including himself, to Phebe Hospital on Friday March 13 and delivered to the hospital 74 gallons of fuel and the cheque of L$50,000 in an effort to curb the unpleasant story of the hospital as it goes through its trying times.

“First thing first and foremost, Cllr. Varney Taylor is a Liberian and Bong County where Phebe Hospital is, is part of Liberia. He loves his country and people. He is a man of no boundary when it comes to his humanitarian support,” Darblo told Victor Padmore, the acting administrator of the hospital as he delivered the fuel and the check.

Dr. Padmore appreciated Cllr. Taylor and his foundation for the generous donations and assured him of using the fuel and the money for the purposes intended.

“I was called just a few minutes ago by Dr. Jefferson Sibley, who is part of our team here, informing me that some friends were coming from Monrovia with fuel and some money to help us. Absolutely, I had no idea that you people were coming. We are very happy,” Dr. Padmore said.

He said government provides the hospital with its basic supplies, including fuel for the generators and vehicles but due to the tough national economic challenges, the Phebe hospital is of no exception when it comes to facing the difficulties.

“We are not here to blame government. The reality is clear. There are competing priorities and Phebe is not the only hospital going through this in the country. All we can say is that we appreciate whoever comes in to help as government gets the resources to do what it ought to do,” Padmore noted.

Amid all of the tough economic challenges, Bong County now boasts of the Vice President of the country, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, other Representatives, Senators and other top business people.

“They are aware of what is happening now. We don’t need to beg them. It is up to them to make some sacrifices of their earnings but if they choose not to, at this time, it is also theirs,” Padmore said of the high profile personalities of the County.

Moses Amos Dwalu, chief ambulance driver and dispatcher at the Phebe Hospital, thanked the Varney Taylor Foundation for the gesture.

“We do not only use fuel for the generators but also for the vehicles we are using. At most of the times these days all of our ambulances are parked because of lack of fuel. It is painful and this is seriously killing most of our people who are not supposed to die of certain sicknesses,” Dwalu said.

The Phebe Hospital, located in Suakoko, Bong County (Central Liberia) is a 75-bed hospital that also has a teaching nursing school.