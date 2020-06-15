USAID Provides Technical Assistance to GoL’s COVID-19 Fight

Donates 200 sets of rain gear and assorted anti-coronavirus materials

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided a consignment of rain gear and assorted anti-coronavirus supplies to the Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Ministry of Health and the Incident Management Team (IMT) for the fight against COVID-19.

At a program, which was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 on the compound of the Ministry of Health, USAID/Liberia Deputy Mission Director, Rebekah Eubanks, said that the Agency was happy to respond to an SOS request from the Ministry to support the urgent procurement of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) supplies, and the ongoing efforts to ensure that contact tracers are able to continue their work even in the middle of the current rain season.

Ms. Eubanks said she was pleased to hand over the 200 sets of rain boots and coats and other assorted supplies because responding to COVID-19 in the rainy season is challenging especially for community health workers and contact tracers. “The sets of rain gear are critical to ensuring that COVID-19 response activities continue during the rainy season”, she said.

The other materials including hand sanitizers, biohazard bags, and alcohol 70% are also essential to preventing and controlling the spread of the disease. The items will be used to strengthen the response work of the IMS, and to ensure that contact tracers are able to continue their very important work in various communities, she stressed.

Director Eubanks lauded the efforts of the Government of Liberia to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and pledged the United States’ continuous support to the GOL in its fight against the pandemic.

In addition to these supplies, Ms. Eubanks said, the United States supports a broad range of health activities in Liberia.

In particular, USAID is supporting the following COVID response activities including strengthening the early detection and response capacity of county health teams, improving case management and strengthening clinical care in Montserrado County, as well as minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and ensuring the availability of infection prevention and control, and technical assistance in selected counties.

For her part, the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah thanked the Government and People of the United States for the donation and their overall support for the Liberian health care system and declared that the donated materials will be used for heir intended purpose.