USAID-LMD Program Donates Logistical Materials to County Health Promoters

As a means of intensifying the COVID-19 preventive intervention, Internews, with funding from the USAID Liberia Media Development program (USAID-LMD) has recently donated logistical materials to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for onward distribution to the county health promoters across the 15 counties.

Those items donated to MOH include 15 sets of rain-gear, 15 boots, 15 back bags, and 17 megaphones to enhance the work of the 15 County Health Promoters across the country that is expected to be used under the Risk Communications Pillar at the county level.

The materials came at the time when most counties were recording cases of COVID-19 unlike the past when a few counties reported.

Jefferson Massah, USAID-LMD Program Deputy Chief of Party presenting the items to Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah, said the donation is part of the institutional support to the Risk Communication Pillar and to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Massah said the County Health Promoters are the front liners at the county level, and it is therefore very important to give them the support that will empower them.

He disclosed that they will also provide two months communication package through their mobile money accounts to provide them with data that will enable them to participate in the risk communication meeting and share information with their office at the Ministry of Health.

Massah also indicated that USAID-LMD has also provided a vehicle to the Montserrado team in Thinker’s Village and they are willing to do more if the need arises.

He pledged the institution’s commitment to the national effort and collaboration to get COVID-19 out of Liberia, just as it was done during the EBOLA crisis in 2014.

Receiving the items, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah expressed gratitude to Internews and described the institution as a supportive partner to Liberia who has done a lot in media development that cannot be ‘repay by anyone.’

Dr. Jallah promised to do more follow-up on the gears Internews donated to ensure that they are given to the proper people to strengthen them fight against COVID-19.