USAID Liberia Energy Expansion Project Nearing Completion in Bong County

By Anthony Kokoi

A 77-kilometer medium voltage power line that is being constructed under USAID Liberia Energy Expansion Project in Bong County is nearing completion.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Thursday May 9, 2019, with USAID and its Liberian partners, including the Liberia Electricity Corporation and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency present.

Upon completion, the project will supply electricity from the West Africa Power Pool cross-border connection in Ganta to communities and institutions along the Ganta-Gbarnga route.

USAID Liberia’s Deputy Mission Director, Rebekah Eubanks, recently ended an inspection tour to projects in Bong County and other USAID-supported projects in Nimba and Lofa Counties.

The visit, according to USAID Liberia, was to inspect the Energy Extension Project, Water Expansion Network, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) infrastructure activities.

About 2,700 households in Bong County are expected to benefit from electricity upon the completion of the energy extension project.

The Energy Extension Project, according to USAID/Liberia, will provide electricity for households, businesses, and institutions in Bong County, “especially in the areas around Gbarnga City and key institutions in the Suakoko area such as CARI, Phebe Hospital, and Cuttington University that have anchored the economies of this area for decades.”

Two USAID-supported Integrated Rice Mill Facilities for rice processing in Lofa County were also visited.

“At the WASH infrastructures in Health Facilities, the DMD and team met with beneficiaries. They also inspected the current status of the clinics and how the new infrastructures will improve health and sanitation delivery systems, prevent infections and spread of diseases, protect staff and patients, and uphold patients’ dignity, including pregnant women,” USAID Liberia said in a statement.

The statement added that the team also inspected the rehabilitated water treatment plants and distribution systems in Sanniquellie and Voinjama Cities.

The expansion will increase the opportunity for about 20,000 additional private connections in each city, complementing the existing water distribution system rehabilitated by USAID.