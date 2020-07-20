USAID Hands Over US$1.7M Medicines to GoL

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Friday, July 17, formally handed over to the Government of Liberia a US$1.7 million shipment of essential medicines. According to a USAID release, the Agency provided the shipment at the request of the Ministry of Health to help address a shortage of critically needed medicines and health commodities in Liberia.
Formally handing over the medicines to Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, the United States Chargé d’Affaires, Alyson Grunder, said the U.S. Government is committed to helping Liberia create a “well-functioning health delivery system that provides all Liberians access to quality health services, including safe, effective, and affordable medicines.”
Minister Jallah thanked the Government and People of the United States for their assistance to the Liberian health sector and said her Ministry will ensure that the medicines are used for their intended purpose.
The medicines presented by Chargé d’Affaires Grunder are in addition to other much needed medical commodities the United States has provided the people of Liberia for several years now. USAID currently procures all of the malaria rapid diagnostics tests for the public sector, and a significant percentage of all malaria treatments for adults and children, as well as half of all family planning commodities used in government owned or operated health facilities.
USAID has also worked with its Liberian partners and other donors to help ensure the proper storage and management of health commodities and supplies for the people of Liberia. In 2019, the Central Medical Store (CMS) facility was constructed in Caldwell with support totaling USD$6.2 million from USAID, the Global Fund, GAVI, and the Government of Liberia.
USAID has also helped the Government of Liberia put in place a medical store management and logistic system to ensure both the flow to, and reliability of supply from the CMS to health facilities across Liberia, including thirteen county depots, 36 hospitals, and all public health facilities in Margibi and Montserrado Counties.
Chargé d’Affaires Grunder thanked USAID’s “Liberian partners for the hard work that has made these gains possible,” and noted that “these successes are indeed proof of the strong results we can achieve as one team working together in service to the People of Liberia.”
A total of $1.7m in medical supplies has been donated by the US government. I am very grateful to God because of the USA. Irrespective of how some people in Liberia try their utmost best to denigrate the US, the US does not give in to its Liberian critics’ whims. I hope president Weah will press hard on the “authorities” for fair and equal distribution of the medical supplies nationwide.
My regular attack on the Liberian lawmakers:
I hope that the lawmakers of Liberia will not continue to be disreputable by going to Ghana for medical treatment. It is very shameful when the lawmakers do that. It’s an insult to our doctors. Liberia has its own youth (very, very smart I must add) who can be trained in the area of medicine. The medical training that I am talking about can be achieved for the good of the nation if the unscrupulous lawmakers could wake up from their death beds.
A Major Catastrophe: Let’s consider a scenario…
A few years ago, Liberia was devastated by a series of calamities. One of the calamities was the outbreak of Ebola.
Question: Hypothetically, what happens if Ghana is hit with Ebola? Furthermore, what happens if the deadly virus cannot be brought under control for at least three years in Ghana?
Answer:
Of course, the people of Ghana will suffer. But the most sufferers will be the Liberian lawmakers. Why/how?
This is how the suffering will commence in Liberia. The Ghanaian authorities will seal their borders off to neighboring countries. Second, irrespective of their clout at home, the Liberian lawmakers will be unable to travel to Ghana in order to obtain treatment for any illness. If this happens (you bet the borders’ closure will occur) where will the Liberian lawmakers go for treatment? Maybe Sierra Leone? Please get serious. Maybe they will like to go to Guinea. But, what happens if the Guinean embassy is shut? Most likely, the Ivorians will close their borders too because they don’t know who’s infected. This is a tough scenario. Not only will the Ghanaians die, but the Liberian lawmakers who get sick will perish.
Bottom line:
Instead of being sophisticated, the Liberian lawmakers are ostentatious. It’s a disgrace to them. The Liberian lawmakers always make Liberians look stupid. I hope that the 1.7 million-dollar drugs will be used to treat the poor people of Liberia, not the lawmakers. That’s because the lawmakers are shameless.
